After a week of snow days for most Whatcom County students, here are the new last days of school

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham Pause

0:59 Got flowers yet? Bellingham florist ready for Valentine's Day

0:49 Watch these llamas play in the snow at a Bellingham farm

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

0:45 Driving Lake Terrell Road in whiteout conditions

0:15 Kayaking on a sidewalk? You can if it's snowing

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge