Friday morning snowfall is only the beginning of a wet weekend in Whatcom County

As snow falls across Whatcom County, the area is under a winter weather advisory until noon Friday, and more snow is forecast later this weekend.
Parts of the county could expect as much as 3 inches of lowland snow Friday, said Allen Kam, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. But, he added, most places aren’t likely to see quite that much.
A flurry dusted downtown Bellingham early Friday but stopped just before about 9 a.m. Kam said the weather service had not yet received reports detailing inch measurements throughout the county.
The snow is expected to become rain by Friday afternoon; more rain is in the forecast through Saturday and during the day Sunday. But by Sunday night, Kam said, the rain should give way again to snow, which could last into Monday.
Temperatures are expected to hover around the upper 30s and low 40s through the weekend, Kam said.
The fresh snow and rain come from a precipitation band off the Oregon coast, and another one from central British Columbia is expected to come later this weekend, Kam said. Outflow from the Fraser Valley will also bring cold air.
This story will be updated.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments