A 1995 Miami Beach High grad who rose to be New York Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer’s right-hand man on immigration and then led 300 attorneys at the Department of Justice’s Office of Immigration is returning to private practice. Leon Fresco, a Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, is one of thousands of presidential appointees leaving their administration positions before President Obama leaves office on Jan. 20. He will return to his old law firm, Holland & Knight.