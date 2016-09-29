Explosion closes Blaine schools for today at least

An explosion in an electrical room at Blaine High School on Wednesday night, Sept. 28, has closed the city’s public schools for at least Thursday, Sept. 29, city officials said.
Cause of the blast was unknown, but it destroyed a 7- by 10-foot panel in a mechanical room that also houses equipment for the building’s fire-suppression system and district-wide internet services, said Division Chief Henry Hollander of North Whatcom Fire and Rescue.
The force of the blast damaged walls and the ceiling at the school, at 1055 H St. Structural and electrical engineers were evaluating damage Thursday, Hollander said.
No injuries were reported in the 6:40 p.m. Wednesday incident, Hollander said. It was reported initially as a fire with partial collapse, but firefighters found only residual smoke from the explosion.
“There wasn’t supposed to be anyone there, except for the custodian, but we did do a thorough search just to make certain,” he said.
A surge from the explosion tripped a fuse at the city’s power station, knocking out electricity to about 600 customers, said Wayne Mathers, light crew foreman at Blaine Public Works. Blaine supplies its own electricity.
Mathers said the high school was disconnected from the city’s electrical grid and power was restored within an hour elsewhere.
School district officials could not be reached for comment early Thursday, but Hollander said he was told that the middle and elementary school were closed because they lacked internet service. The schools had power, he said.
Automated calls began going to the city’s 2,183 students Wednesday night, notifying parents that classes were canceled.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
