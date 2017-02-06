Snow, bitter cold slow Whatcom County

Schools and businesses have closed due to snow and ice in Bellingham and Whatcom County.
Western Washington University is closed Monday due to weather conditions, according to a Western Alert sent at 5:40 a.m.
The BTC campus is closed and all classes are cancelled for Monday, as well. Whatcom Community College is also closed due to weather.
Classes for Monday were canceled Sunday at schools in the Ferndale, Lynden, Nooksack Valley, Mount Baker and Meridian districts, which are among the areas that received the worst of the overnight storm. Monday classes also are canceled for Lynden Christian and Bellingham schools.
I-5 traffic cameras show clear pavement.
Conditions have also led to closures of some businesses.
To list your businesses closure for snow, please email newsroom@bellinghamherald.com.
Roads and power were impacted in the greater Seattle area as well.
This story will be updated.
Comments