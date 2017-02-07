Winter storm warning issued, Whatcom County schools still closed

Wednesday morning’s forecast took a turn for the worst as the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for snow and ice across Whatcom County, particularly areas north of Bellingham that were hardest hit by the recent series of storms.
Forecasters said that Lynden, Sumas and Ferndale can expect additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of snow Wednesday as a warm and wet system moves in from the south, displacing the cold air that’s been streaming from British Columbia for the past several days. As temperatures rise to the high 30s by Wednesday afternoon, snow will turn to freezing rain and then rain. Rain with temperatures near 50 degrees are forecast for Thursday, and some flooding is possible, meteorologists said.
Meanwhile, schools across Whatcom County closed for a third straight day Wednesday as travel remains difficult in the wake of freezing rain, snow and high winds that have battered Northwest Washington since Saturday.
Classes for Tuesday were canceled at schools in the Bellingham, Blaine, Ferndale, Lynden, Lynden Christian, Nooksack Valley, Mount Baker and Meridian districts. Most school activities were canceled or rescheduled. Lummi Nation School and other tribal school programs were canceled for Wednesday.
Northwest Indian College was closed Wednesday, but Western Washington University, Whatcom Community College and Bellingham Technical College campuses were open.
Fewer than 200 Puget Sound Energy customers remained without electricity at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, down from about 1,500 customers Tuesday and some 7,000 customers who lost power at the height of the storm that roared through Saturday and Sunday. Most outages were in scattered small pockets around Acme, Deming, and Glacier.
Mt. Baker Ski Area remained closed for a third straight day as state Department of Transportation crews address a 10-mile closure of the Mount Baker Highway east of Glacier, where some 100 trees have toppled across the road under the weight of some 4 feet of slow that’s fallen across the west slopes of the North Cascades in the past week. In the backcountry, the avalanche danger remained considerable both above and below the treeline, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.
The strong northeast winds that have battered northwest Whatcom County lowlands eased overnight to about 10 mph, but temperatures remained at or below freezing across the area.
“There’s more snow than I’ve ever seen and I’m 88 and lived here all my life,” said Jack Whitman of Lynden. “Well, more snow than the last 30 or 40 years at least.”
Lynden and other areas north of Bellingham received more snow than the rest of lowland Whatcom County, including some 6 to 10 inches overnight Monday and Tuesday, observers said. Strong northeast winds – which caused blowing and drifting snow – have complicated snow removal efforts. Areas near Everson, Nooksack, Kendall and Sumas reported 2 feet or more of snow.
Many roads remain covered in compact snow and ice, which make driving treacherous. Main roads were clear in Bellingham, by side roads and residential streets were slick.
Several minor crashes were reported early Wednesday on rural roads north of Bellingham. WSDOT maps show no troubles on Interstate 5 through Bellingham.
