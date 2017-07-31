Want to see a showdown of D-I QBs? Here are two high school games you won’t want to miss

A second Whatcom County signal caller has committed to play NCAA Division I football in less than a month, as Meridian senior Simon Burkett announced via Twitter over the weekend that he plans to play football at Eastern Washington University beginning in the fall of 2018.
C O M M I T T E D #GoEags pic.twitter.com/gsRKARVEoa— Simon Burkett (@SimonBurkett) July 29, 2017
“It has been my dream to play Division I football my whole life, and I am excited to announce that I will be fulfilling that dream by attending Eastern Washington University on a full football scholarship,” Burkett wrote in the announcement.
Burkett’s decision follows just weeks after Nooksack Valley senior Casey Bauman tweeted his plans to attend Montana State University, setting up a potential annual all-Whatcom County Big Sky Conference showdown for the next handful of years.
That’s rather fitting, considering the duo shared first-team All-Northwest Conference 1A quarterback honors last fall as juniors.
Whatcom County fans will be treated to a pair of previews this fall while they’re still in high school, as the Pioneers and Trojans are scheduled to play Sept. 29 at Meridian and Oct. 20 at Nooksack Valley.
When he gets to Cheney, Burkett could end up taking a snap or two in practice from a fellow former Trojan, Spencer Blackburn (Class of 2014), who earned second-team All-Big Sky honors at center as a red-shirt sophomore last fall. Burkett also could get an opportunity to learn from Football Championship Series Player of the Year candidate Gage Gubrud, who is entering his junior season at quarterback for the Eagles.
EWU went 12-2 and won the Big Sky title before advancing to the FCS national semifinals last year.
Congrats to my talented QB @SimonBurkett on his commitment to @EWUFootball ❤ pic.twitter.com/fjd90V6XgB— TJ Dykstra (@DykstraTJ) July 29, 2017
The 1A NWC produced two D1 players this year. Neither transferred to a bigger school to be seen. If you're good enough, they'll find you.— Ryland Spencer™ (@RylandSpencer) July 29, 2017
Congratulations to @SimonBurkett on his commitment to @EWUFootball they got a steal! #HardWorkPaysOff #GoEags pic.twitter.com/a5WCjlbqJc— RWQB Academy (@RWQBAcademy) July 29, 2017
Congrats man!— Jaden Sheffey (@jtsheff3) July 29, 2017
Burkett and Bauman are currently attending the invite-only Northwest 9 quarterback camp in Kirkland, and according to tweets are doing quite well. Burkett had the third-best vertical jump mark (38 feet, 5 inches), the fourth-best broad jump (9-1) and tied for the fifth-best in the 3 Cone Shuttle (4.25 seconds), while Bauman tied for the fourth-best vertical jump (37-0).
Here's the official revised top 5 performers for the vertical jump at the NW9 presented by @Boeing pic.twitter.com/y899d6edrR— Northwest 9 (@TheNW9) July 31, 2017
The NW9 presented by @Boeing top 5 for the shuttle drill are… pic.twitter.com/V5wDGDDxp8— Northwest 9 (@TheNW9) July 31, 2017
The NW9 presented by @Boeing top 5 for the broad jump are… pic.twitter.com/dlEoNtxqUp— Northwest 9 (@TheNW9) July 31, 2017
