Former Meridian standout earns postseason honor for Eastern

Former Meridian standout football player Spencer Blackburn, who is now playing center at Eastern Washington University, has been selected second-team All-Big Sky Conference, according to a release Tuesday.
Blackburn, who red-shirted in 2014 and was sidelined by a thumb injury in 2015, opened this season as a backup to senior Jerrod Jones.
After seeing playing time in two of the Eagles’ three non-league games to start the season, Blackburn moved into the starting lineup after Jones injured his knee in EWU’s third game against Northern Iowa. Blackburn made his first start Sept. 24 in EWU’s Big Sky opener against Northern Arizona and started the final eight games of the regular season.
The Eagles (10-1) won the co-Big Sky title and received a bye through the first round of the NCAA FCS playoffs as the No. 2 seed. They await the winner between Central Arkansas and Illinois State on Dec. 3 in the round of 16.
Comments