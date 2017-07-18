This Nooksack Valley senior already has committed to play D-I football

Nooksack Valley senior quarterback/linebacker Casey Bauman tweeted Monday night that he has committed to play football at Montana State University beginning in the fall of 2018.
Committed pic.twitter.com/8kvzsAXI3B— Casey Bauman (@cbauman10) July 18, 2017
Bauman, who was listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, passed for 2,568 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, while being intercepted only six times. He also rushed for 364 yards and six TDs. He was selected the co-first-team All-Northwest Conference 1A quarterback along with Meridian senior-to-be Simon Burkett.
The Bobcats went 4-7 last year, including 2-6 in Big Sky play. They currently list five quarterbacks on their roster, all of which will be freshmen or sophomores this fall.
