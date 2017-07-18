Nooksack Valley's Casey Bauman (2) negotiates an opening in the Lynden Christian defensive line on Oct. 28. Bauman announced that he has committed to play football for Montana State beginning in the fall of 2018.
High School Football

July 18, 2017 4:54 PM

This Nooksack Valley senior already has committed to play D-I football

By David Rasbach

Nooksack Valley senior quarterback/linebacker Casey Bauman tweeted Monday night that he has committed to play football at Montana State University beginning in the fall of 2018.

Bauman, who was listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, passed for 2,568 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, while being intercepted only six times. He also rushed for 364 yards and six TDs. He was selected the co-first-team All-Northwest Conference 1A quarterback along with Meridian senior-to-be Simon Burkett.

The Bobcats went 4-7 last year, including 2-6 in Big Sky play. They currently list five quarterbacks on their roster, all of which will be freshmen or sophomores this fall.

