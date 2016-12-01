High School Football

December 1, 2016 5:00 AM

They’ve swept the 1A NWC for 2 years; now they swept the league’s postseason honors

By David Rasbach

After sweeping through the Class 1A Northwest Conference schedule for a second straight year, the Mount Baker football team added a sweep of the top postseason honors when the All-1A NWC team was released Tuesday.

Mountaineer seniors Jed Schleimer and TJ Bass shared Player of the Year honors, while coach Ron Lepper was selected Coach of the Year and Dave Galbraith was chosen Assistant Coach of the Year by the league’s coaches.

Schleimer led Whatcom County with 1,880 yards and 36 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 357 yards and three more TDs to help lead Mount Baker to the state quarterfinals for a fifth straight year and an 11-1 record. He also was a standout at linebacker and safety.

Bass, who played tight end but was more like a third tackle on Mount Baker’s line, helped pave the way for the Mount Baker running backs, as they rushed for 3,711 yards and 61 touchdowns. He caught seven passes for 129 yards and was a large, physical presence on Mount Baker’s defensive line, often living in an opponent’s backfield.

Schleimer and Bass were chosen to represent the league in the all-state game.

The Mountaineers had six other representatives on the all-league team, including offensive/defensive lineman Maxwell Tolman, who was selected on both sides of the ball. Running back/defensive back Carson Engholm also was selected on offense and defense after rushing for 1,347 yards and 19 touchdowns. Kicker Johnny Ehlers (58 extra points, four field goals) and defensive back Thomas Barbo (28 catches, 708 yards, nine TDs on offense) rounded out the Mountaineer selections.

Nooksack Valley, which tied for second in the league but lost to Meridian in a Kansas Tiebreaker, had nine selections, highlighted by two-way picks Kirk Veldman and Luke Winter on the offensive and defensive lines. Receiver/linebacker Kyle Veldman (41 catches, 611 yards, three TDs) also was selected on both sides. Whatcom County passing leader Casey Bauman (2,568 yards, 25 TDs) joined them as a co-quarterback selection, along with punter Luke Winter and linebacker Jeremy Dykes, who was the Pioneers’ only senior selected to the team.

Meridian, which advanced to the state quarterfinals, had eight selections, including two-way picks Manny Sabalza, Andrew Logan and Simon Burkett. Sabalza was selected as an offensive lineman and linebacker, while Logan made it as a defensive lineman and tight end who caught 37 passes for 479 yards and five TDs. Burkett joined Bauman as a co-quarterback (2,493 yards, 19 TDs passing and 608 yards, 12 TDs rushing) and as a defensive back. Brenten Fox also made it as an offensive lineman, while TJ Dykstra was selected as a receiver (55 catches, 792 yards, 7 TDs).

Lynden Christian had six selections with offensive/defensive lineman George De Jong and receiver/defensive back Tyson Cline (37 receptions, 393 yards, one TD) as two-way selections. Joining them were running back Jordan Riddle (684 yards, 8 TDs) and linebacker Gavin Mumford.

All-Class 1A Northwest Conference football team

Co-Players of the Year: TJ Bass and Jed Schleimer, Mount Baker

Coach of the Year: Ron Lepper, Mount Baker

Assistant Coach of the Year: Dave Galbraith, Mount Baker

Offense

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Casey Bauman

Nooksack Valley

QB

Jr.

Simon Burkett

Meridian

QB

Jr.

Tyson Cline

Lynden Christian

WR

Sr.

George De Jong

Lynden Christian

OL

Jr.

TJ Dykstra

Meridian

WR

Jr.

Carson Engholm

Mount Baker

RB

Jr.

Brenten Fox

Meridian

OL

Sr.

Andrew Logan

Meridian

TE

Sr.

Jordan Riddle

Lynden Christian

RB

Jr.

Manny Sabalza

Meridian

OL

Jr.

Maxwell Tolman

Mount Baker

OL

Sr.

Kyle Veldman

Nooksack Valley

WR

Jr.

Kirk Veldman

Nooksack Valley

OL

Jr.

Luke Winter

Nooksack Valley

OL

Jr.

Defense

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Thomas Barbo

Mount Baker

DB

Jr.

Simon Burkett

Meridian

DB

Jr.

Tyson Cline

Lynden Christian

DB

Sr.

George De Jong

Lynden Christian

DL

Jr.

Jeremy Dykes

Nooksack Valley

LB

Sr.

Carson Engholm

Mount Baker

DB

Jr.

Andrew Logan

Meridian

DL

Sr.

Gavin Mumford

Lynden Christian

LB

Sr.

Manny Sabalza

Meridian

LB

Jr.

Maxwell Tolman

Mount Baker

DL

Sr.

Kirk Veldman

Nooksack Valley

DL

Jr.

Kyle Veldman

Nooksack Valley

LB

Jr.

Luke Winter

Nooksack Valley

DL

Jr.

Special teams

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Johnny Ehlers

Mount Baker

K

Sr.

Luke Winter

Nooksack Valley

P

Jr.

