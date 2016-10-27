Lummi football game vs. Neah Bay postponed following diving death

The Lummi football team’s Northwest Football League 1B game against Neah Bay scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28, has been postponed after the death of a man in a scuba diving accident Wednesday, Oct. 26, near Sucia Island. Lummi coach and athletic director Jim Sandusky said a make-up date has not yet been set.
The 40-year-old man is the father of one player on the Blackhawks roster and the uncle of about 10 more players on the team, Sandusky said.
Rescheduling the game could be difficult, Sandusky said, because funeral services may be scheduled for Monday or Tuesday, Oct. 31 or Nov. 1, and the loser of the game will have to play in the Class 1B quad-district playoffs either Nov. 4 or 5.
“If we can’t reschedule it, we may need to go to a coin flip to see who gets the higher seed,” Sandusky said.
The higher seed receives an automatic berth into the first round of the Class 1B state playoffs and will host a game either Nov. 11 or 12. The lower seed will host the Southwest District No. 4 seed in the quad-district playoffs for the right to move on to state.
Top-ranked Lummi beat the Red Devils 36-30 Sept. 9 in a non-league game at Neah Bay.
Comments