Man dies after diving accident off Sucia Island

A man was pronounced dead on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Gooseberry Point after a scuba diving accident near Sucia Island, a marine state park popular with boaters and divers.
The U.S. Coast Guard received a call from people onboard the dive boat late Wednesday afternoon, according to Commanding Officer Charles Chavtur of the Coast Guard in Bellingham.
Chavtur said people onboard the boat had pulled the unconscious diver from the water and performed CPR. Unfortunately, the boat wasn’t functioning properly so the people onboard were unable to bring the man to shore.
Fire crews along with the Coast Guard responded to the call and brought the diver ashore.
This story will be updated.
Vanessa Thomas: 360-715-2289, @vaney_t13
Comments