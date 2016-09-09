Lummi football holds off Neah Bay to extend streak over rival

The Lummi football team’s rivalry with Neah Bay has been a streaky affair.
The Blackhawks have now won two straight in the rivalry after grabbing a 36-30 non-league win Friday, Sept. 9, on the peninsula, following up their semifinal win over the Red Devils in November.
“This game was a lot like that,” Lummi coach Jim Sandusky said. “We got up early and took a little lead, and then a couple of mental mistakes let them right back in it.”
In fact, a miscue nearly cost Lummi (2-0), as Neah Bay recovered a fumble in Blackhawk territory midway through the fourth quarter.
But Lummi got the ball back and was able to pick up two first downs to run the clock out.
Trazil Lane scored on a 70-yard pass from Free Borsey, who threw for 247 yards and two TDs, and scored on a 50-yard run. Raven Borsey caught a 65-yard TD pass from his twin brother and scored on a 43-yard run.
“It’s really nice to be on the right side of this thing,” Sandusky. “We know it’s always going to be a battle when we face these guys, and we expect another one in Week 9.”
Before Lummi’s semifinal win, Neah Bay won nine straight over the Blackhawks dating back to 2011. Before that, Lummi won six straight. The rivals have met in the Class 1B state playoffs eight straight years.
Lummi next hosts Taholah at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Lummi
8
16
6
6
—
36
Neah Bay
0
6
16
8
—
30
First quarter
Lum – Trazil Lane 70 pass from Free Borsey (Lane pass from Borsey)
Second quarter
Lum – Borsey 22 run (Raven Borsey run)
NB – 34 run (pass failed)
Lum – Raven Borsey 65 pass from Free Borsey (Free Borsey run)
Third quarter
NB – 1 run (run good)
Lum – Raven Borsey 43 run (run failed)
NB – 70 run (pass good)
Fourth quarter
Lum – Lane 50 run (run failed)
NB – 45 pass (pass good)
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Lummi: Free Borsey 12-102; Raven Borsey 8-140, John Ballew 2-11, Elder Roberts 1-6.
PASSING — Lummi: Free Borsey 12-15-0-247, Deshawn Lawrence 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING — Lummi: Trazil Lane 2-82, Raven Borsey 10-162, John Ballew 1-4.
