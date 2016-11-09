Sehome’s Lynnette selected all-NWC boys tennis MVP

After winning the singles title in the Class 2A bi-district tournament last month, Sehome’s Shane Lynnette was selected the Northwest Conference’s Most Valuable Player when the league’s coaches released their all-NWC boys tennis team Tuesday.
Lynnette, along with teammates Darren Ma and William Zhang, helped the Mariners tie Liberty for the team district title. Ma and Zhang placed second in the doubles draw to secure their trip to the 2A State Tournament in May and joined Lynnette as first-team selections on the all-NWC team.
Ferndale’s Tommy Lyons, who along with brother Cavan Lyons became the first Golden Eagles to win a district doubles title, also was selected to the first team, as was teammate Tate Freeman.
Squalicum’s Colin Weller, who became the first Storm singles player to advance to state under coach Joe O’Brien after he finished runner-up at the 3A district tournament, joined them on the first team, along with Bellingham’s Zach Nolan and Henry Ziels, who placed fourth at the 2A district tournament.
Rounding out the first team were Anacortes’ Ryan Campbell and Derek Vance, Burlington-Edison’s Han Hiller and Sedro-Woolley’s Kyle Beuse.
Whatcom County players selected to the second team were Bellingham’s Casey Carter and Koal Reyes-Schulze; Ferndale’s Max Jeffery, Cavan Lyons and Kevin Reitveld; Lynden’s Eli Gripp and Karagan Shiu and Sehome’s Wyatt Brugge and Dane Faris.
All-Northwest Conference Boys Tennis Team
MVP: Shane Lynnette (Sehome)
First team
Kyle Beuse (Sedro-Woolley)
Ryan Campbell (Anacortes)
Tate Freeman (Ferndale)
Han Hiller (Burlington Edison)
Tommy Lyons (Ferndale)
Darren Ma (Sehome)
Zach Nolan (Bellingham)
Derek Vance (Anacortes)
Colin Weller (Squalicum)
William Zhang (Sehome)
Henry Ziels (Bellingham)
Second team
Michael Bornstein (Sehome)
Wyatt Brugge (Sehome)
Casey Carter (Bellingham)
Dane Faris (Sehome)
Eli Gripp (Lynden)
Cooper Huntley (Anacortes)
Max Jeffery (Ferndale)
Bowen King (Burlington Edison)
Tyce Konkle (Burlington Edison)
Cavan Lyons (Ferndale)
Kevin Reitveld (Ferndale)
Koal Reyes-Schulze (Bellingham)
Karagan Shiu (Lynden)
