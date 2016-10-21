Sehome’s Shane Lynette claims Northwest District singles title

Sehome’s Shane Lynette claimed the Class 2A Northwest District Tournament singles title on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Bellingham Tennis Club, beating Mountlake Terrace’s Jeremy Andsell 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in the championship match.
With the win, Lynette claims an automatic berth to the Class 2A State Tournament in May.
Lynette’s second-set loss was the only set the top seed dropped in four matches during the district tournament.
Teammates Darren Ma and William Zhang weren’t quite as fortunate, as they lost 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the doubles title match against Liberty’s Ethan and Bryan Le.
Man and Zhang will have to play Anacortes’ Ryan Campbell and Derek Vance in the second-place match Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Bellingham Tennis Club. The winner will receive the district’s second berth to state, while the loser will have to wait until allocations are announced to see if the district receives three berths to state.
Also Friday, Bellingham’s Zach Nolan and Henry Ziels beat Sehome’s Michael Bornstein and Dane Faris 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in a consolation match, before falling to Vance and Campbell 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Bellingham’s Ben Grabau also lost to Liberty’s Calvin Vuong 6-4, 6-3 in a singles consolation match.
