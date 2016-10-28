Ferndale’s Lyons brothers, Squalicum’s Weller make history at 3A district tournament

2:54 Behind the scenes at Boundary Bay Brewery's haunted house Pause

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:50 Michael Bennett's advice on fatherhood "Always make the wife think she's right"

0:31 How to check your ballot status

4:15 Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

1:50 Ferndale woman accused of fatally stabbing husband