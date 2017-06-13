Arcan Cetin, the 20-year-old Oak Harbor man accused of killing five people at a mall in Burlington last year, committed suicide in the Snohomish County Jail in April, the sheriff’s office said
Crime

June 13, 2017 7:54 AM

Investigation confirms mall shooting suspect died of suicide

Associated Press

SEATTLE

Authorities say an investigation has confirmed the man charged with killing five people at a mall in Burlington last year killed himself in jail.

The Seattle Times reports a sheriff’s investigation confirmed a ruling by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner Office that 20-year-old Arcan Cetin's manner of death on April 16 was suicide, apparently by hanging himself.

The sheriff’s office also said the investigation concluded nothing was suspicious or criminal about his death.

Police say Cetin shot a teenager, a man and three women in the Macy’s department store at Cascade Mall in Burlington, north of Seattle, on Sept. 23. Authorities captured him about 30 hours later near his apartment.

His family said he had psychiatric problems.

Killed were 16-year-old Sarai Lara; 52-year-old Shayla Martin; 64-year-old Belinda Galde and her mother, 95-year-old Beatrice Dotson; and 61-year-old Wilton “Chuck” Eagan.

Cetin was moved from the Skagit County Jail to the lockup in Snohomish County at the request of his public defenders in March.

