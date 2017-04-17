Report: Cascade Mall shooter dies in apparent jail suicide

Arcan Cetin, the Cascade Mall shooter who killed five people in Burlington last fall, died Sunday night while in custody in Snohomish County Jail, according to media reports.

Cetin died in an apparent suicide by hanging, Skagit County Prosecutor Rich Weyrich told the Skagit Valley Herald.

Cetin had been held in the Snohomish County Jail for about a month awaiting results of a mental competency evaluation..

No other details were immediately available.

Cetin was facing five aggravated murder charges for the mall shootings, but was undergoing the competency evaluations before he entered a plea. Cetin’s stepfather, David Marshall, told the media after an initial court hearing that Cetin “has had mental health issues that we have been working on him with.”

Cetin entered the Cascade Mall in Burlington on Sept. 23 and headed for the women’s department in a Macy’s store. Surveillance video shows Cetin shooting a teenage girl near some clothing racks and then shooting an adult man. He next went to the cosmetics section where he shot three women.

Those killed in the shootings were Sarai Lara, 16, of Mount Vernon; Shayla Martin, 52, of Mount Vernon; Belinda Galde, 64, and her mother, 95-year-old Beatrice Dotson, both of Arlington; and Wilton Eagan, 61, of Lake Stevens.

Police captured Cetin about 30 hours later near his Oak Harbor, Washington, apartment.

