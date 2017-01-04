Prosecutors to file charges against suspect in Cascade Mall shooting

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom Pause

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

1:47 Michael Bennett thinks Seahawks are A-OK for the playoffs

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

0:28 Video: Man arrested after ax attack in Bellingham