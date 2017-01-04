Local

January 4, 2017 9:54 AM

Prosecutors to file charges against suspect in Cascade Mall shooting

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

SEATTLE

Prosecutors say they plan to file charges against the man accused of fatally shooting five people at a Burlington, Washington, shopping mall in September.

The Skagit County Prosecutor’s Office says it will file charges Wednesday against Arcan Cetin, and he’s expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

Law enforcement officials have said that Cetin entered the Cascade Mall just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 and headed for the Macy’s Women’s store. Surveillance video from inside the store shows Cetin shooting a teenage girl near some clothing racks and then shooting an adult man.

Officials say Cetin then headed for the cosmetics counter where he shot two women in front of the counter and one who was trying to hide behind the counter.

Cetin’s step-father told the media that Cetin suffers from psychiatric problems.

Cascade Mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

Arcan Cetin, the 20-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting at Cascade Mall in Burlington, makes his first appearance in Skagit County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Five people died in the shooting last Friday night.

Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bellinghamherald.com
 

 

