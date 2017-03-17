Second rock slide closes Chuckanut Drive again

Just hours after state transportation crews reopened Chuckanut Drive following a rock slide, a second slide blocked the highway south of Bellingham late Thursday.
Crews had worked nearly two days to clear a huge boulder, a fallen tree and other debris that blocked the highway at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, just north of the highway’s intersection with pacific Rim Drive.
The latest slide occurred near the Samish Overlook, a popular turnout for visitors, said the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews were expected to arrive Friday morning to assess the damage and begin the cleanup process, again.
SR 11 closed in both directions near Samish Overlook due to rock slide. Crews will evaluate in the a.m.— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 17, 2017
A concrete barrier that was broken in the first slide would be addressed at a later date, said Ally Barrera, a Department of Transportation spokeswoman.
Comments