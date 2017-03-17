Local

March 17, 2017 8:21 AM

Second rock slide closes Chuckanut Drive again

The Bellingham Herald Staff

Just hours after state transportation crews reopened Chuckanut Drive following a rock slide, a second slide blocked the highway south of Bellingham late Thursday.

Crews had worked nearly two days to clear a huge boulder, a fallen tree and other debris that blocked the highway at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, just north of the highway’s intersection with pacific Rim Drive.

The latest slide occurred near the Samish Overlook, a popular turnout for visitors, said the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews were expected to arrive Friday morning to assess the damage and begin the cleanup process, again.

A concrete barrier that was broken in the first slide would be addressed at a later date, said Ally Barrera, a Department of Transportation spokeswoman.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos