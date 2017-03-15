Chuckanut Drive closed in all directions near Pacific Rim Drive for rock slide clean-up

Chuckanut Drive is closed in both directions just north of Pacific Rim Drive after a rock slide early Wednesday left debris strewn across the road, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.
The slide was first reported at about 2:30 a.m., said Marqise Allen, a Department of Transportation spokesman. Photos the department posted on Twitter show several boulders on the side of the road where the slide began. Smaller rocks and debris slid across to the other side, where a concrete barrier was also damaged.
A rockslide is currently blocking SR 11/Chuckanut Drive at milepost 13 (south of Larrabee @WAStatePks & north of Edison). GeoTech enroute. pic.twitter.com/12svyvUK3Z— WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) March 15, 2017
The department’s geotechs were on their way to the slide, Allen said at about 11:15 a.m. He couldn’t say how long the road would be closed until crews arrive and survey the hillside. A bridge crew will also inspect the damaged barrier, Allen said.
The department did not set up an official detour for the closure, Allen said. Northbound drivers can turn east onto Colony Road and follow it to Lake Samish Road to access northbound Interstate 5, then take Old Fairhaven Parkway at exit 250 to 12th Street to return to Chuckanut Drive.
Southbound drivers can use a similar route, taking Fairhaven Parkway to southbound I-5 and taking exit 240 to Lake Samish Road to access Colony and return to Chuckanut.
This story will be updated.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
