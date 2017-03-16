Chuckanut Drive open again after rock slide closes highway for nearly two days

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham Pause

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

2:15 President Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

1:24 Irish musician Peadar MacMahon sings limericks for St. Patrick's Day

2:20 See how bad the storm damage was on Mount Baker Highway

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:12 Body recovered from Highland, IL, lake

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby