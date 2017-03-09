Investigation moves forward on I-5 protest; ACLU challenges sheriff’s search warrant

The Washington State Patrol has identified “numerous” suspects involved in a protest that blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 for an hour, and prosecutors plan to bring charges, the state patrol said.
Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union is challenging a search warrant the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office issued for private social media data as part of the investigation.
The hour-long demonstration against the Dakota Access oil pipeline led to a 4-mile freeway backup after protesters stopped traffic just south of the Lakeway Drive exit on Feb. 11. The state patrol said the blockade led to a five-car rollover accident that left one person injured.
The state patrol began investigating the protest the following day, soliciting information from witnesses to bring charges against participants. Officials have said demonstrators could face misdemeanor criminal trespassing charges.
The ACLU’s motion Wednesday aims to block a search warrant issued by the sheriff’s office served to Facebook on Feb. 16, according to the motion. The warrant, the document says, asks for private messages and other data related to the Bellingham #NoDAPL Coalition Facebook page. The ACLU calls the warrant “overbroad and unconstitutional,” and says it violates the First and Fourth amendments of the U.S. Constitution.
“Political speech and the freedom to engage in political activity without being subjected to undue government scrutiny are at the heart of the First Amendment,” La Rond Baker, staff attorney at the ACLU of Washington, said in a statement announcing the filing. “Further, the Fourth Amendment prohibits the government from performing broad fishing expeditions into private affairs. And seizing information from Facebook accounts simply because they are associated with protests of the government violates these core constitutional principles.”
