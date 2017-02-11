Dakota Access Pipeline protesters block freeway in Bellingham

1:25 Group of citizens files paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen Pause

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

2:04 Isaiah Thomas has a new home in Tacoma- His own basketball court

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

1:29 Heavy rains fill rivers and creeks in Sierra foothills north of Fresno

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

2:28 A security camera catches attempted robbery at Lafeen's in Burlington

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne