Witnesses sought in Interstate 5 protest through Bellingham

Witnesses are being sought for the protest Saturday that stopped traffic for an hour on northbound Interstate 5 through Bellingham, causing a four-mile backup and a wreck that injured one person.
“Washington State Patrol detectives are seeking witnesses who directly observed the five vehicles that initially blocked traffic,” Trooper Heather Axtman said in a statement Wednesday. “They are also seeking witnesses who can help identify the protesters who were involved in this demonstration.”
Axtman said anyone with information about the protest should contact Detective Kevin Nelson at 360-654-1143.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments