WA election live updates: Long lines and rain await voters; police prepare for protests

It’s election day 2020 and we’ll be updating information from across Washington state here throughout the day. Ballots are due by 8 p.m. and results should be posted shortly thereafter for the state’s vote-by-mail election.

Police ready for protests

Law enforcement agencies in Washington state’s larger cities were prepared Tuesday to respond to unrest during the election while police misconduct investigators warned that they’ll be watching the officers to make sure they handle protesters appropriately.

The Office of Police Accountability said its investigators and supervisors are on-call and ready to respond to potential misconduct and complaints. They encouraged the Seattle Police Department “to allow demonstrators to freely exercise their First Amendment rights.”

The office said that includes “not creating unnecessary barricades or arbitrarily restricting movement.”

They also advised demonstrators to protest peacefully and discouraged damaging property or causing injuries.

— The Associated Press

Whatcom turnout nearing record

Nearly 80 percent of Whatcom County voters returned their ballots through Monday, Nov. 2, in Washington state’s vote-by-mail election, with turnout this year expected to match or surpass that of a typical presidential election.

Countywide turnout was 83% in both 2016 and 2012, and a record 88% in 2008 when Barrack Obama defeated John McCain.

Ballots were mailed to all of the county’s record 158,350 registered voters on Oct. 14, and voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, to get them postmarked — not just mailed — or place them in nearly two dozen official dropboxes around Whatcom County.

A steady stream of voters headed to the Whatcom County Courthouse amid breezy winds and persistent rain to cast their ballots in person early Tuesday, Nov. 3.

— Robert Mittendorf, rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

National Guard prepares for civil unrest

About 300 Washington National Guard soldiers have trained to handle possible civil unrest after Election Day.

They’ll be placed on alert along with hundreds of other guardsmen who’ve already been trained and were activated to assist police in Seattle, Spokane and Tacoma during June’s racial justice protests.

Although a spokesman for the Seattle office of the FBI told The Seattle Times that there have been no credible threats thus far, he said there is a certain level of risk from both far-left anti-government factions as well as far-right groups in the time between the vote and the determination of the winner.

A spokesperson for the Washington National Guard said soldiers are preparing for civil unrest missions, but there have been no requests for activation since June, which marked the first time in 21 years National Guard troops were activated statewide due to “civil unrest.”

— Abbie Shull, abbie.shull@thenewstribune.com

Whatcom election endorsement false

A Facebook post stating that The Bellingham Herald “advises everyone to vote TRUMP 2020!” is false.

While The Herald encourages all Whatcom County residents to vote, it has not endorsed any candidates in the election.

The post appears in the cover photo of the popular buying and selling Facebook group Britslist: Whatcom County.

“The Bellingham Herald has not made any endorsements since 2012,” The Herald’s Executive Editor and General Manager Julie Shirley said. “Our staff is too small to maintain an independent editorial board, which used to interview candidates before making recommendations on local races. By McClatchy 2020 policy and by The Herald’s choice for years, we would have to meet with candidates before considering an endorsement.”

Impact on border reopening

While British Colombians reportedly are betting on Tuesday’s U.S. Presidential election in record numbers, the actual outcome could make a huge impact on how soon the border between the two countries is reopened, one Canadian expert says.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation estimates that approximately 10,000 people British Columbia residents will bet on the U.S. election, which would make it the largest-ever betting event the website has ever seen, according to a CTV story last week. Most B.C. bettors (44%) think Republican incumbent Donald Trump will win, while 27% have put their money on Democratic challenger Joe Biden, according to the story.

If Canadians are right and Trump wins, one B.C. analyst says that could mean the border could remain closed due to COVID-19 longer, according to a story Sunday by the Vancouver Sun. The two countries closed the border to non-essential travel on March 21 in an effort to slow the coronavirus spread and seven times have extended that closure a month at a time..

“The sooner the U.S. gets control of the pandemic, the sooner the border can reopen,” Finlayson told the Sun. “And I’m suggesting that the likelihood of getting control of the pandemic would be under a Biden administration.”

In Finlayson’s view, according to the Sun story, Trump is “sort of giving up (on COVID-19) and, you know, betting all their chips on a vaccine.”

Gov. Inslee on record voter turnout

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement Monday evening, Nov. 2, ahead of Tuesday’s elections:

“Record voter turnout in Washington state and around the nation is a powerful reminder of who’s in charge as this tumultuous election reaches its final state: The people.

“That means elections are not final until all votes are counted. There may be instances where the outcomes aren’t certain on election night. Washingtonians’ commitment to civility, respect and nonviolence will be honored during that time. Nothing could be more important for the continuation of our democracy.

“State and county elections officers – representing every region of our state – are in charge of this process. I have every reason to be confident our state’s election system will produce an outcome that represents the will of the voters. If you haven’t voted yet, please do it now – and know you can do it safely.

“We know elections take time to count accurately. We know how this works and we can be a model for the nation. Our government’s power belongs to the people. It did before this election, and that will continue after this election.”

A group of costumed people walks along Bay Street heading to the Whatcom County Courthouse to cheer early morning voters on a rainy Tuesday, Nov. 3, in downtown Bellingham, Wash. Robert Mittendorf The Bellingham Herald

Voters need to prepare for rain

Election Day will get a Northwest November greeting: Chances of rain are about 100 percent starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday and running through Thursday.

The National Weather Service is expecting up at an inch of rain Tuesday alone. But rain will be persistent through Wednesday and Thursday as well.

— Olympian staff

Tacoma mayor on potential protests

The mayor of Tacoma, Victoria Woodards, issued a statement Monday afternoon, urging those who haven’t voted to do so by the Tuesday deadline and reiterated Pierce County’s “proven track record of voting reliably by mail.”

Woodards called 2020 “an unprecedented year” as the country has dealt with both the pandemic and systemic racism, and she urged residents who may protest to uphold “our reputation for peaceful demonstration.”

“While we wait for ballots to be tallied, many are feeling trepidation about what lies ahead,” Woodards said. “Whatever the outcomes may be, they are bound to stir strong and differing emotions of all kinds. I want you to know that I support your right to continue to use your voice to hold elected officials accountable and to seek change on the issues that are important to you.

“In these historic times, I hope you will continue to advocate in a way that upholds the admirable precedent that the Tacoma community has set for standing up and speaking out both peacefully and with great passion.”

— Tacoma News Tribune staff

Long voter lines warned in Tri-Cities

Voters in the Tri-Cities were warned to be prepared for some long lines at ballot dropboxes and voting centers.

The return of ballots had slowed since the initial rush and thousands of ballots remain outstanding in Benton and Franklin counties.

Benton County officials are offering a full range of help for voters at a new voting center, including getting a replacement ballot, changing an address and registering to vote. People can register and vote until 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

Both counties were recommending voters use the ballot dropboxes to ensure that their vote is counted because ballots put in the mail on Tuesday will not be postmarked in time to count because mail is processed in Spokane.

More than 1,500 ballots already were rejected because of problems with signatures or other issues.

To check on the status of your ballot go to voter.votewa.gov. After entering your name and birthdate, you can click on ballot status on the side.

– Cameron Probert, cprobert@tricityherald.com

Whatcom officials assure integrity of results

“We, independently elected leaders of Whatcom County, are united in our confidence in the democratic process and the integrity of our electoral system,” Executive Satpal SIdhu, Sheriff Bill Elfo and Auditor Diana Bradrick said in a statement.

President Trump continued to attack mailed ballots as less than secure and threatened to challenge election results in states like Pennsylvania where mailed ballots can be counted up to three days after the election as long as they were postmarked before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In Washington state, ballot dropboxes are sealed at 8 p.m. Tuesday and ballots that arrive by mail after the election — but were postmarked before 8 p.m. Nov. 3 — will be counted until the election is certified at 10 a.m. Nov. 24.

— Robert Mittendorf, rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

Watch for phishing attempts

With election-themed social media content flowing through most people’s feeds and more people working outside company’s firewalls due to COVID-19, one expert warned that the 2020 election is a “perfect storm” for employees to be targeted in phishing attacks.

“I think what we’re seeing is No. 1, the global pandemic has many more people working from home, which means all these millions of corporate devices have left the corporate firewall,” Veritas Vice President of Enterprise Data Protection and Compliance told TechRepublic.com. “And in the meantime, we’re also in the middle of this presidential election, which is driving a tremendous amount of social interaction, whether it’s email or social networking interaction, which presents a great opportunity for phishing attacks and the intrusion of ransomware while these devices are outside the enterprise firewall.”

Even after the election is over, the risk remains high as people search for updates and news of election results, according to TechRepublic.

Between July and September, U.S. ransomware attacks doubled compared to the first half of 2020, TechRepublic reported.

Where to report election issues

If you experience voting issues or see election irregularities, here’s who to contact in these communities. Editors would also like to know if you experience election-related issues or if you have photos to share.

Benton County Auditor, Tri-City Herald

Franklin County Auditor, Tri-City Herald

Pierce County Auditor, The News Tribune, Tacoma

Thurston County Auditor, The Olympian

Whatcom County Auditor, The Bellingham Herald