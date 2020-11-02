Here’s what key Whatcom officials are saying to ease your election anxiety

On the day before the Nov. 3 election, nearly three-fourths of Whatcom County voters have already cast their ballots and Whatcom officials issued a joint statement to ease anxiety over election security and the possibility of unrest over the outcome.

Data posted at the county Auditor’s Office shows that 73% of Whatcom County’s record 158,192 registered voters have returned their ballots in Washington state’s vote-by-mail general election.

Statewide turnout was 68%, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, which reports that Whatcom’s turnout was fourth-highest in the state on Monday, Nov. 2.

Those ballots are being scanned into 39 Washington county auditors’ computer systems that are “air-gapped” from the internet and they will be tabulated when voting ends at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Results will be uploaded to the state Secretary of State’s Office computer system using clean flash drives and the numbers will be double-checked before they are posted, to avoid outside interference.

“We, independently elected leaders of Whatcom County, are united in our confidence in the democratic process and the integrity of our electoral system,” said the statement from Executive Satpal SIdhu, Sheriff Bill Elfo and Auditor Diana Bradrick.

President Trump continued to attack mailed ballots as less than secure and threatened to challenge election results in states like Pennsylvania where mailed ballots can be counted up to three days after the election as long as they were postmarked before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In Washington state, ballot dropboxes are sealed at 8 p.m. Tuesday and ballots that arrive by mail after the election — but were postmarked before 8 p.m. Nov. 3 — will be counted until the election is certified at 10 a.m. Nov. 24.

Sidhu, Elfo and Bradrick also addressed community concerns about post-election unrest amid heightened political tensions and the new coronavirus pandemic.

“Please be assured that all reasonable and prudent measures have been taken to anticipate, prevent and prepare for attempts to undermine the integrity of the election process or incite violence,” the statement said. “We are closely monitoring the situation and are well prepared to respond to any challenge to election security or public safety.”

