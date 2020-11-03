Voter turnout nears historic levels as many brave rain to cast ballots in person in Whatcom

A steady stream of voters headed to the Whatcom County Courthouse amid breezy winds and steady rain to cast their ballots in person early Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Nearly 80 percent of Whatcom County voters returned their ballots through Monday, Nov. 2, in Washington state’s vote-by-mail election, with turnout this year expected to match or surpass that of a typical presidential election.

Voters early Tuesday told The Bellingham Herald that they had moved recently and wanted to vote in a different legislative district, that they didn’t trust the mail, or that they just wanted the experience of voting in person this year.

Countywide turnout was 83% in both 2016 and 2012, and a record 88% in 2008 when Barrack Obama defeated John McCain.

Ballots were mailed to all of the county’s record 158,350 registered voters on Oct. 14, and voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, to get them postmarked — not just mailed — or place them in nearly two dozen official dropboxes around Whatcom County.

Besides voting for the president and vice president, Washington state voters are casting their ballots for statewide offices including governor, a ballot measure about sex education in schools, judicial posts and state House and Senate offices.

Among the most closely contested were the two House races in the 42nd Legislative District, which encompasses northern Bellingham and the rest of northern Whatcom County.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharon Shewmake is facing Republican newcomer Jennifer Sefzik and incumbent Republican Rep. Luanne Van Werven is facing Blaine Councilwoman Alicia Rule, a Democrat.

That race was the second most expensive in the state, with $1,465,476 in contributions through Monday, according to data from the state Pubic Disclosure Commission.

Spending between candidates in the race between Shewmake and Sefzik could top a record-setting 2015 race in the state’s 30th district, which cost the candidates a combined $805,601, said PDC spokeswoman Kim Bradford..

Shewmake and Sefzik reported contributions of $801,212 through Monday, which was a reporting day for candidates, she said.

