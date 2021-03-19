Bellingham parks workers face protesters as volunteers help pack up Laurel Park homeless camp

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Volunteers helped homeless residents break camp at Laurel Park in the Sehome Hill neighborhood Friday morning, March 19, as workers from Public Works and Parks and Recreation stood by.

About a dozen or two black-clad protesters showed up, shouting vulgarities at workers about the lack of shelters for homeless people. They again attempted to stop The Bellingham Herald from documenting the scene.

The protesters asked for more time for the camp to move.

Director of Parks & Recreation Nicole Oliver and Public Works Director Eric Johnson Eric Johnston spoke with the protesters. Johnston reiterated that “it is illegal to camp in a city park.”

“Today is the day that this group needs to leave Laurel Park,” Johnston said.

During the confrontation, volunteers and homeless people continued to pack belongings. Parks staff and several Bellingham Police officers waiting around the park’s perimeter. After an hour, protesters began to help with the move.

On Tuesday afternoon, March 16, the city posted a legal notice saying the camp at Laurel Park is “unlawful and prohibited” under the city’s code and is “an immediate risk to the health and safety of the public.” The notice stated people had until 8 a.m. on Friday, March 19, to remove themselves and their belongings from the area.

If people don’t leave, they could be arrested for trespassing and receive a civil citation for littering, the notice states.

City parks workers face off with protesters angered that the city won't allow homeless people to camp at Laurel Park in Bellingham, Friday, March 19.

Campers moved to Laurel Park last weekend after the city dismantled a homeless tent encampment in the lower parking lot of Frank Geri Softball Fields Tuesday morning. City officials cleared about two dozen people from the Puget neighborhood encampment.

By Wednesday morning, March 17, roughly 30 tents had been set up at the park. Signs were put up by campers stating “Administrative accountability now,” “City Council stop criminalizing homelessness” and “Pandemic emergency — where do displaced citizens go.”

Since the campers moved to Laurel Park, police had received at least 49 complaints by Wednesday evening, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said for another Bellingham Herald story.

“Many of the reports are about concerns for safety of the neighborhood residents, health hazards, fire hazards, increase in thefts (beer stolen from one citizen as they were unloading their groceries), open-air urinating and defecating, an increase in garbage in the neighborhood, and the inability for the neighborhood kids to use the playground/park,” Murphy said.

There are reasonable alternatives for shelter that are immediately available at Base Camp, an overnight emergency shelter operated by Lighthouse Mission Ministries and others, and the city is encouraging people staying at Laurel Park to use those services, according to Brian Heinrich, deputy administrator for the city.

“Others may return to dispersed small encampments located throughout our community, prior to organizers efforts to consolidate campers in public places there were over 100 encampments throughout the city which we did not enforce against,” Heinrich said in an emailed statement Thursday, March 18, to The Bellingham Herald.

Heinrich said illegal encampments won’t be allowed and the city will continue to enforce its code against camping in public parks.

Volunteers and several moving vans arrive early Friday, March 19, at Laurel Park in Bellingham as city Public Works and Parks and Recreation workers prepare to move homeless campers.

Following guidance

Advocates for the homeless people at the encampment and several organizations condemning the repeated removal of the camps have said the city’s actions don’t follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention interim guidance for service providers and local officials regarding homeless encampments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidance says partners and providers should be involved in helping homeless people stay safe during the pandemic, and that people who are living unsheltered or in encampments should be allowed to remain where they are.

But the city says that the volunteers didn’t follow CDC guidelines when they encouraged the congregation of unsheltered community members into the large camps that have moved from downtown Bellingham to the Puget neighborhood and now to the Sehome neighborhood, Heinrich said.

“Their actions have increased the risk of transmission by consolidating many small encampments into a single location,” he said.

Bellingham posted a notice to vacate an unlawful camp Tuesday, March 16, in Laurel Park.

The city also said its actions don’t violate a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that states cities can’t prosecute people for sleeping outside if they have no other reasonable place to be. Heinrich said there is available shelter space, but whether people staying at the encampments choose to use it is their own discretion.

“Although Bellingham chooses to support a diverse network of shelters serving many populations, it is not required by this decision to provide unsheltered community members their preferred choice of shelter,” Heinrich said. “The city prefers that efforts be directed towards finding additional housing solutions. While Bellingham is a very tolerant and accepting community, the use of misinformation, violence, vandalism and intimidation undermines the ideals promoted by advocates.”

Homeless solutions

The city and county health department spend roughly $5 million each per year on contracts with providers who offer services to help and prevent homelessness, Heinrich said. The city and county are working together to provide permanent housing solutions, respond to emergency shelter needs and address root causes of homelessness, he said.

“Affordable housing and homelessness are top concerns in our community and safe, stable housing is the foundation upon which people build their lives,” Mayor Seth Fleetwood said in a prepared statement sent Thursday to The Herald. “These topics are complex and dynamic, and Bellingham is not alone in experiencing these challenges in our efforts to address them. I encourage people to look beyond the misinformation, rhetoric and social media commentary if they wish to truly understand these issues.”

Five guests had come to Base Camp in downtown Bellingham, from the ball fields encampment in the three days leading up to the city’s removal actions, according to executive director to Han Erchinger-Davis.

Base Camp had 133 people stay Wednesday night. With a capacity of 190 people, it had room for 57 more, Erchinger-Davis said.

A homeless tent encampment, known as Camp 210, started in November on the lawns of Bellingham City Hall and the Bellingham Public Library as an occupied protest over the lack of shelter available in the area for homeless people.

The city spent nearly $75,000 on the Jan. 28 removal of the downtown tent encampment, which was cleared a day before the city’s deadline for the homeless encampment to leave. Protesters used wooden pallets to block officials from clearing the encampment, while volunteers helped the encampment move to the lower parking lot near the ball fields.