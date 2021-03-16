Bellingham crews begin cleanup at Geri Fields homeless encampment

Bellingham officials began removing tents and belongings of about two dozen people camped at the Frank Geri Softball Fields in the lower Puget neighborhood early Tuesday, March 16.

“It’s been going well,” said Eric Johnston, Bellingham public works director.

Community volunteers are helping the remaining campers to gather their belongings and move.

“We appreciate the help from people helping people,” Johnston said.

Crews from Public Works and the Parks and Recreation Department began dismantling the camp at 8 a.m., as the city promised repeatedly in recent days, including at City Council meetings and in statements at the city’s website.

Personal property would be stored and can be claimed later, city officials said.

Some volunteers were visibly distraught.

A handful of police in regular duty uniforms kept watch as about two dozen city workers gathered campers’ belongings for storage and removed trash and debris.

Mayor Seth Fleetwood told the City Council in an online meeting Monday that social workers and others have been working to find shelter and services for the campers.

Homeless people camp on the lawn near Frank Geri Softball Fields in Bellingham in February 2021. City of Bellingham Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Outreach teams talked with many of the campers on three days last week, Fleetwood said.

“Our plan focuses on keeping people who are camping, city staff and members of the public safe at all times,” Fleetwood told the Council.

“if these efforts are not successful, or if our crews are confronted with any form of violence, then additional law-enforcement assistance would be requested as a last resort,” Fleetwood said.

Meanwhile, campers were seen loading belongings into moving trucks last weekend, and new encampments have begun at Laurel Park in the Sehome Hill neighborhood and near Waypoint Park downtown, Fleetwood said.

“Many campers tried to relocate and they’re being hounded by cops as they go,” homes advocate Markis Stidham told The Bellingham Herald.

Stidham, an appointed member of the Whatcom County Homeless Strategies Workgroup and a board member of Serenity Outreach Services, condemned the planned ouster of campers.

“I feel it is very important to also add that we are still in a pandemic emergency after a year,” Stidham said in a text message. “All emergency sheltering and funding should be available right now to solve tomorrow’s more difficult problems.”

As the city seeks to clear a homeless encampment at Frank Geri Fields on Tuesday, March 16, new homeless encampments have begun at Laurel Park in the Sehome Hill neighborhood and near Waypoint Park in Bellingham. Robert Mittendorf The Bellingham Herald

Serenity Outreach Services’ board addressed the impending city action in a post late Monday on its Facebook page.

“We feel the homeless encampment sweeps must be addressed as it relates to us as a nonprofit, as community members, and as tax-paying individuals. The sweep goes against recent CDC guidelines, Whatcom County Health Department guidance, and (a) recent 9th Circuit Superior Court ruling,” the Facebook message said,

“Continuing to sweep campers during the pandemic, and also in winter weather without providing adequate shelter is dangerous, traumatizing, and technically illegal,” it said.

Social service providers meet with people living unsheltered at Frank Geri Softball Fields Wednesday-Friday, March 10, 11, 12, at Civic Field in Bellingham. The city organized the event to assist people before the encampment cleanup planned for Tuesday, March 16. Representatives of Unity Care NW, Cascade Medical Advance, Compass Health, Opportunity Council, Whatcom Homeless Service Center, Lighthouse Mission Ministries, Sea Mar Community Health Centers/GRACE and HomesNow. Not Later. were on hand to provide connections to housing and shelter options and substance use, mental health and other health care services, according to a city Facebook post. City of Bellingham Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Homelessness and the city’s housing crisis have been a focus of debate through the winter, as city and Whatcom County officials have worked to provide more temporary shelter, secure permanent housing and provide health care and other services to some of the area’s neediest residents.

Several dozen tents and temporary shelters of pallets and other material were erected Jan. 28 at Geri Fields, after a previous encampment was dismantled and its occupants ousted from the lawns at City Hall and the Public Library.

Five people were arrested in an hours-long confrontation Jan. 28 between police in riot gear and masked protesters.