Bellingham Police start to clear homeless Camp 210 at City Hall

The Bellingham Police Department said on Twitter that it has started clearing the Camp 210 homeless encampment at City Hall at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.

“Thank you for avoiding the area while our officers and others assist encampment residents gather their belongings, obtain transportation and seek safe shelter,” the tweet said.

A BOP Mutual Aid Facebook page post said road access to the camp is blocked and excavators are in use.

The city told residents and advocates at the downtown tent encampment outside City Hall and the public library on Tuesday, Jan. 26, that they have until 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, to remove their belongings.

“This follows our intentions, stated repeatedly during the past month, that this illegal encampment must end in January,” the city’s statement read in an earlier story in The Bellingham Herald. “Please help us encourage campers to find shelter elsewhere. Space is available at the Base Camp shelter and at its overflow facility.”

In an online City Council meeting Monday, Jan. 25, Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood condemned the “awful” and “deplorable” conditions at the protest site at City Hall, 210 Lottie St.

Fleetwood also decried the “heinous crimes” reported last weekend at the protest site, including a hatchet attack that seriously injured a man, and the demonstrators who breached City Hall, forcing employees to leave.

“There were increasingly dangerous conditions that were escalating,” Fleetwood said. “There were those who were well-intentioned and there were those who were clearly intent on provocation.”

