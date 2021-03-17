Bellingham tells new homeless tent encampment to move hours after city cleared Geri Fields

People who were removed from a homeless tent encampment near the Civic Athletic Complex Tuesday by the city of Bellingham were told hours later to remove themselves and their belongings from their new location in Laurel Park by Friday morning.

City officials cleared about two dozen people from a homeless tent encampment in the lower parking lot of Frank Geri Softball Fields on Tuesday, March 16.

Many of the residents who were staying at the encampment moved to Laurel Park in the Sehome Hill neighborhood. Campers were seen loading belongings into moving trucks last weekend, and several community volunteers helped move people’s belongings to the park as the city cleared the Puget neighborhood encampment.

On Tuesday afternoon, the city posted a legal notice saying the camp at Laurel Park is “unlawful and prohibited” under the city’s code and is “an immediate risk to the health and safety of the public,” according to Eric Johnston, Bellingham public works director and the public notice. The notice states that people have until 8 a.m. on Friday, March 19, to remove themselves and their belongings from the area.

If they don’t, they could be arrested for trespassing and receive a civil citation for littering, the notice states.

As of Wednesday morning, March 17, roughly 30 tents had been set up at the park near Western Washington University. A fire had been started in a 55-gallon drum and several patio-style propane heaters were set up.

Signs have been erected by campers stating “Administrative accountability now,” “City Council stop criminalizing homelessness” and “Pandemic emergency — where do displaced citizens go.”

About 30 tents put up by homeless people are scattered around the perimeter and near the play structure at Laurel Park on Wednesday, March 17. The park is surrounded by homes along Billy Frank Jr., Laurel and High streets in Bellingham. Robert Mittendorf The Bellingham Herald

Homeless advocate Markis Stidham compared the city’s actions to the game Whac-A-Mole. Stidham said many campers have been contacted by police as soon as they try to relocate to a new location.

“It’s going to turn into a game of cat and mouse right now in this town, with no one being sheltered,” Stidham, who is an appointed member of the Whatcom County Homeless Strategies Workgroup, told The Bellingham Herald.

Mayor Seth Fleetwood told the City Council in an online meeting Monday that social workers and others have been working to find shelter and services for people who had been staying at the Geri Fields encampment.

“Five guests have come back to Base Camp from Geri Fields in the last 72 hours,” Lighthouse Mission Ministries spokesman Dave Brumbaugh told The Herald Wednesday.

Monday night’s count at Base Camp showed 138 people staying overnight and room for 52 more, Brumbaugh said.

Outreach teams talked with many of the residents on three days last week and a few found housing, Fleetwood told the Council.

But Stidham said the outreach was done through a chain-link fence roughly 1,000 feet away from the encampment. He said people are staying in the encampment because they need support. Many people at the encampment want services, but the city and others aren’t providing them or making them accessible, he said.

“That’s why they’re here. This camp is a hub of support,” Stidham said. “Come meet people where they live, where they are, meet them at where the need is. We want providers to provide. They want services.”

“The goal is to get these people sheltered,” Stidham said.

The Opportunity Council’s Homeless Outreach Team had previously been in contact with volunteers and advocates working to connect people staying at the ball fields encampment with community resources, according to Teri Bryant, director of the Whatcom Homeless Service Center with Opportunity Council.

“Safety concerns have limited their ability to enter these particular camps, but HOT is willing and able to meet with individuals needing housing assessments or other resources off-site. HOT enters camps throughout the city limits for this purpose,” Bryant said in an emailed response to The Herald in February.

A homeless tent encampment, known as Camp 210, started in November on the lawns of Bellingham City Hall and the Bellingham Public Library as an occupied protest over the lack of shelter available in the area for homeless people.

The city spent nearly $75,000 on the Jan. 28 removal of the downtown tent encampment, which was cleared a day before the city’s deadline for the homeless encampment to leave. Protesters used wooden pallets to block officials from clearing the encampment, while volunteers helped the encampment move to the lower parking lot near the ball fields.

The Herald has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment.