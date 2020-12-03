Bellingham police chief Doll announces plans to retire; Simon to be interim chief

Bellingham Police Department Chief Dave Doll announced Thursday that he will retire after a 40-year career with the department effective Jan. 4, 2021.

In announcing his retirement, Doll thanked the men and women of the department.

“It has been an outright privilege to grow with you, work alongside you and ultimately lead you as your Chief,” Doll said in a city news release Dec. 3. “Your dedication, professionalism, sacrifice and commitment to serving all our community is what makes and has always made our department one of the best in this nation.”

Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood will appoint Deputy Chief Flo Simon to Interim Police Chief, and the city will conduct a search for a permanent replaced during the first half of next year, according to the release. Simon currently oversees operations, according to the department’s command staff webpage.

“Chief Doll has provided excellent leadership and quality police work throughout his career with Bellingham Police,” Mayor Seth Fleetwood said in the release. “It has been my good fortune to be able to rely on his skills and experience especially during these challenging months navigating COVID-19 and calls for social justice and law enforcement reform. He has been a key member of my management team and will be missed.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Doll began his career in 1980 as a Explorer Cadet with the Bellingham Police Department and was hired as a commissioned officer in 1984.

He stayed with the department throughout his career, serving as a patrol officer, K9 officer, school resource officer, investigator, emergency manager and 911 center manager. Doll received the department’s medal of valor while serving as a K-9 officer, according to the command staff webpage.

Doll served 12 years as deputy chief and the past three as chief of the department.

Flo Simon cruises local motels looking for stolen cars in 2005. Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood will appoint now-Deputy Chief Simon to Interim Police Chief as the city seeks to replace Bellingham Police Department Chief Dave Doll, who announced Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, that he will retire after a 40-year career with the department effective Jan. 4, 2021. Staff Bellingham Herald file

Doll was appointed to chief by then-Mayor Kelli Linville on Dec. 1, 2017, according to The Bellingham Herald’s archives, after Clifford Cook retired following more than four years as chief in Bellingham. Todd Ramsey (2007-2012) and Randy Carroll (2000-2007) have also held the post since 2000.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Doll has lived in Whatcom County all his life, according to the command staff webpage, attending Sehome High School, Whatcom Community College and Western Washington, as well as Columbia College and Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

Doll said he plans to “give back to his family, chill out a bit and seek new adventures” after Jan. 4.

“I wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement,” Fleetwood said. “ We are quite fortunate that Deputy Chief Simon is willing and highly qualified to lead the department during this transition. She is well known and respected in our community and I look forward to working with her in this leadership role.”

The Herald has asked to speak to Doll following the announcement and asked the Bellingham Police Guild for comment.

This story will be updated.