Former Bellingham Police officer sent to prison for domestic violence abuse

A former Bellingham Police officer will spend less than a decade in prison after being found guilty of five felonies and four misdemeanors relating to a pattern of domestic violence abuse of a woman from September 2016 until his arrest this spring.
Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Deborra Garrett sentenced former Cpl. Brooks Owen Laughlin, 33, to eight years in prison Wednesday, with three years probation. Laughlin will be required to complete mental health and domestic violence treatment, and is prohibited from owning firearms. A no-contact order was put in place between Laughlin and the woman for 25 years.
Laughlin was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 13 of three counts of felony second-degree assault, one count of felony stalking, one count of felony harassment, two counts of misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order, one count of misdemeanor harassment and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
The jury also determined Laughlin’s conduct was part of an ongoing pattern of abuse manifested by physical incidents over a prolonged period of time, that some of the abuse took place in front of his minor children from a previous marriage and that he acted with deliberate cruelty toward the victim.
Laughlin resigned from duty effective 5 p.m. April 20, according to Bellingham Police Chief David Doll. Laughlin was previously put on paid administrative leave on Feb. 14, four days after his first arrest on Feb. 10. Laughlin was arrested again a month later on March 27, after the woman disclosed violations of a no-contact order and the abuse to police.
The Bellingham Herald does not typically identify victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.
Laughlin had been with the Bellingham Police Department for 13 years and was promoted to corporal on Jan. 9.
The Bellingham Police Department had known about Laughlin’s history of domestic violence since at least January 2017, but some sheriff’s deputies and the woman’s family have had concerns about Laughlin’s conduct since 2015, according to records obtained by The Bellingham Herald.
Laughlin was the third Bellingham Police officer to be arrested in as many years for assaultive behavior. Former officer Sukhdev Singh Dhaliwal, 32, was sentenced Monday to 240 hours of community service for a fight that occurred with his brother outside a Blaine business in mid-October 2017.
This story will be updated.
