Chief Knapp to be honored with law enforcement procession, memorial and lowered flags

Lynden interim Police Chief Michael Knapp, who died in the line of duty earlier this month after he was struck by a truck while crossing a street, will be honored with a law enforcement procession and memorial Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Gov. Jay Islee directed that Washington state and United States flags at all state agencies be lowered to half staff in Knapp’s memory on Wednesday, according to a tweet by Whatcom County government, and asked other businesses around the state to lower their flags until sunset.

Knapp, 79, died Nov. 6 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, less than a day after he was struck by a maroon 1988 Chevrolet GMT-400 while crossing Fourth Street in Lynden. Knapp previously served as chief of police in Ferndale and Blaine and worked for the FBI.

The law enforcement procession in his honor will start at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Phillips 66 Soccer Park, at 5238 Northwest Ave., according to a Bellingham Police Department press release.

Once the procession leaves the soccer facility’s parking lot, it will travel eastbound on East Smith Road and then turn southbound onto Guide Meridian. It will continue along Meridian until it turns westbound onto Westerly Road and heads into the Christ the King Church parking lot at 4173 Meridian Street.

Knapp’s memorial service is scheduled to begin at the church at 1 p.m., but will be live-streamed to North County Christ the King Church on 18th Street in Lynden. The public is invited to attend either location.

First responders not involved in the procession and the public can show their support along the procession route, and the release asked that those who wish to pay their respects do so along Meridian Street between Stuart Road and Westerly Road. The only access to the venue will be off Westerly Road, from Cordata Parkway or Meridian Street.

Whatcom County will follow the direction @GovInslee at all our facilities and buildings and asks that other businesses and agencies also join in lowering flags to half-staff tomorrow in memory of our great friend and public servant, Lynden’s Interim Police Chief Michael Knapp pic.twitter.com/xZHc2TXMXe — Whatcom County Gov (@Whatcomctygov) November 19, 2019

People are asked to park in the business parking lots along Meridian Street and stand on the sidewalks as the procession passes. There will be enough time to get to the memorial for those who are attending, the release states.

Traffic will be impacted and the public should expect delays along the route between 11:30 a.m. and noon, according to the release.

“Highway travelers should choose alternate routes, delay trips or expect delays during this time,” the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a release Tuesday.