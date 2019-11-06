Lynden chief’s ‘family is with him and are asking for ... positive thoughts and prayers’

Interim Lynden Police Chief Michael Knapp remains in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center after he was struck by a truck Tuesday evening, Nov. 5, while crossing Fourth Street, hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg told The Bellingham Herald.

“Anytime you have a community member injured in an incident like this, it’s devastating,” Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman told The Herald. “When it’s a leader like Chief Knapp, it impacts people from various connected communities, as well. ... Chief Knapp has worked extensively in law enforcement with hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of other officers and community members, and this is just devastating for this community.”

Knapp, 79, was struck by a maroon 1988 Chevrolet GMT-400 while crossing the street at approximately 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the State Patrol release on the incident.

Knapp was on duty at the time and was wearing a business suit, Axtman told The Herald.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Knapp was airlifted to Seattle from St. Joseph’s hospital at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night, City Administrator Mike Martin told The Herald.

Axtman said Knapp’s injuries were extensive and included everything from head and spinal trauma to broken bones.

“His family is with him and are asking for all the positive thoughts and prayers from the community,” Axtman told The Herald. “We have troops going to the hospital to be with the family and make sure they have everything they need.”

Axtman told The Herald that the driver of the pickup was a 19-year-old who stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. Nothing criminal is suspected at this time, Axtman said Wednesday, adding detectives are continuing to investigate.

A State Patrol press release identified the driver as Brant J. Hilverda of Lynden.

Hilverda was driving northbound, approaching the 200 block of Fourth Street, with his headlights off, according to the report. Knapp was walking across Fourth Street when he was struck and did not see the truck, the release said.

“It’s getting darker earlier,” Axtman said. “In this state, the RCW requires headlights be used between a half-hour after sunset until a half-hour before sunrise. That’s what state law requires. With the summer months over and the time change last weekend, people may not realize how early they need to put their headlights on, but it is really important.”

Sunset in Bellingham Tuesday was at 4:43 p.m., according to timeanddate.com.

Axtman said Knapp was not in a crosswalk at the time he was struck, and though the exact speed the truck was traveling has not yet been determined, “nobody has said it was at high speed.”

Martin said Lt. Jeremy Boss, who oversees the operations of the department, is serving as the acting chief during Knapp’s absence.

Knapp was Ferndale’s chief of police from 2005 until he retired at the end of 2016, according to Bellingham Herald archives. He was appointed interim chief in Lynden in May in anticipation of Police Chief John Billester’s June retirement, according to a story in the Lynden Tribune.

“The city is holding Michael Knapp and (wife) Nancy in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the City of Ferndale posted on Facebook Wednesday morning.

Support for Knapp and his family is coming from multiple law enforcement agencies and other community members around Whatcom County via social media.

“Prayers needed for my very good friend Michael Knapp, Lynden’s interim Chief of Police. ... Please also pray for his beloved wife Nancy and all of the Knapp family for strength and peace during this most difficult time,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo posted on his Facebook page. “Michael has served our community and nation in law enforcement with distinction and honor for over 60 years. He is a man of great faith. We need him to fully recover and even more importantly, his family needs him.”

Knapp was in the area for a council meeting Tuesday. A special council meeting was held in the Lynden Annex Council Chamber on Fourth Street at 5 p.m., according to the city’s webpage, to provide community members the opportunity to meet with the city of Lynden’s final top candidates for police chief.

The three finalists are Charles Goeken, police captain and services division commander from Manteca, California; Steven Taylor, assistant police chief from Searcy, Arkansas; and David Westrick, police chief from Hollister, California.

Prayers for Chief Knapp please https://t.co/wKwHIGoOC5 — Luanne Van Werven (@LuanneVanWerven) November 6, 2019

This story will be updated.