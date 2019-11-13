Memorial service set next week after line of duty death of Lynden Police Chief Knapp

The memorial service for Interim Lynden Police Chief Michael Knapp, who died last week from injuries he suffered in the line of duty when he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing a street, has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Christ the King Church in Bellingham.

The Whatcom County Support Officers and Behind the Badge Foundation worked closely with Knapp’s family and the City of Lynden to arrange the memorial, according to City of Bellingham release late Tuesday, Nov. 12.

While the memorial will be held in Bellingham (4173 Meridian Street), it will be live-streamed to North County Christ the King Church in Lynden, and the public is invited to attend at either location.

The Chief Michael Knapp Memorial Fund also has been set up, according to the release, and donations can be made at any People’s Bank locations or at the Lynden Police Department.

Knapp, 79, was struck by a maroon 1988 Chevrolet GMT-400 while crossing Fourth Street in Lynden shortly before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5, according to the Washington State Patrol release on the incident, which noted that the truck’s headlights were not on at the time of the collision.

Knapp was airlifted to Seattle from St. Joseph’s hospital at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, but died Wednesday, according to a release from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The State Patrol continues to investigate the incident, though Axtman said there are not thought to be any criminal actions by the 19-year-old driver of the truck.

Knapp’s service began as a commissioned officer in the United States Army, according to a Blaine Police Department release Thursday, Nov. 7.

He then joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a special agent investigating organized crime under J. Edgar Hoover, the release stated. According to Knapp’s memorial page on the Officer Down Memorial Page website, he was a graduate of the 100th session of the FBI National Academy.

He also graduated from the Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute and was a member of the California Bar Association, according to the website.

After retiring from the FBI, he served as an officer with the Milpitas (California) Police Department and as a deputy sheriff for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the website said.

Knapp became the Chief of Police for the City of Medina in 1998, where he served until 2003, the website said.

In September of 2005, Knapp came to Whatcom County when he was appointed Chief of Police in Ferndale.

Knapp retired as Ferndale Chief in 2016, but a year later he served as interim chief for the Blaine Police Department from November 2017 through July 2018.

After leaving Blaine, Knapp’s retirement was again short-lived, and he was appointed interim chief in Lynden in anticipation of Police Chief John Billester’s June retirement, according to a story in the Lynden Tribune.

Knapp served there until Tuesday’s tragedy, which occurred while he was on duty and in a business suit.

Law enforcement officials and agencies through out Whatcom County and the state have expressed their sorrow over the loss of Knapp the past week.

“Chief Michael Knapp: a storied law enforcement legend, a man of God, a community leader and a very good friend,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said in a Facebook post last week. “You are missed but will not be forgotten. See you in Heaven.”