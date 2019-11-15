Law enforcement procession route for Chief’s memorial released; drivers expect delays

The law enforcement procession for Lynden interim Police Chief Michael Knapp, who died in early November after he was struck by a truck while crossing a street in downtown Lynden, will go from east of Ferndale south into Bellingham, according to a Bellingham Police Department press release.

Knapp died Nov. 6 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, less than a day after he was struck by a maroon 1988 Chevrolet GMT-400 while crossing Fourth Street in Lynden. Knapp, 79, died in the line of duty.

The law enforcement procession in his honor will start at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 20 from the Phillips 66 Soccer Park, at 5238 Northwest Ave., the release states.

Once the procession leaves the soccer facility’s parking lot, it will travel eastbound on East Smith Road and then turn southbound onto Guide Meridian. It will continue along Meridian until it turns westbound onto Westerly Road and heads into the Christ the King Church parking lot at 4173 Meridian Street.

Knapp’s memorial service is schedule to begin at the church at 1 p.m., but will be live-streamed to North County Christ the King Church on 18th Street in Lynden. The public is invited to attend either location.

Only the agencies where Knapp was employed are participating in the procession. First responders from other agencies and the public can show their support along the procession route, and the release asked that those who wish to pay their respects do so along Meridian Street between Stuart Road and Westerly Road.

People are asked to park in the business parking lots along Meridian Street and stand on the sidewalks as the procession passes. There will be enough time to get to the memorial for those who are attending, the release states.

The only access to the venue will be off Westerly Road, from Cordata Parkway or Meridian Street.

Traffic will be impacted and the public should expect delays along the route between 11:30 a.m. and noon, according to the release.

The Whatcom County Support Officers and Behind the Badge Foundation worked closely with Knapp’s family and the City of Lynden to arrange the memorial, according to City of Bellingham release Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Knapp began his career as a commissioned officer in the United States Army, then worked as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations before retiring and becoming a law enforcement officer in California.

Former Ferndale Police Chief Michael Knapp celebrates his 75th birthday several years ago. Knapp, 79, who has served as the interim police chief in Lynden since June, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, less than a day after he was struck by a truck while crossing Fourth Street in Lynden, according to a release from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. City of Ferndale Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

In September 2005, Knapp moved to Whatcom County when he was appointed Chief of Police in Ferndale. He retired in 2016, but served as interim chief for the Blaine Police Department a year later from November 2017 through July 2018.

He was appointed interim police chief in Lynden in anticipation of Police Chief John Billester’s June retirement, according to the Lynden Tribune. Knapp served in that role until his death. He was on duty at the time of the accident and in a business suit.

The State Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident, but there are not thought to be any criminal actions by the teenage truck driver, according to State Patrol.

In lieu of flowers, Knapp’s family is asking for donations to be made to the Whatcom County Support Officers.