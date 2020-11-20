Whatcom County surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases with 19 more on Friday, state reports

Whatcom County surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, as 19 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Washington State Department of Health reported on Friday, Nov. 20. No new deaths were reported.

Whatcom County now has seen 2,002 confirmed cases and 52 related deaths during the pandemic, according to state data as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. That means that 2.6% of the Whatcom residents who have tested positive for COVID during the pandemic have died.

Whatcom County reached 1,000 cases on Aug. 12 — 156 days after the county’s first confirmed case was reported on March 10. It took only 100 days for Whatcom to amass a second 1,000-plus cases.

With 392 new cases reported in November, the county already has seen more positive tests this month than in any other month during the pandemic — the previous high being 272 in July.

The county has averaged 25.7 cases per day over the past seven days and 20.6 the past 14 — the first time the county has averaged more than 20 per day over a two-week stretch.

The state Department of Health data Friday also shows Whatcom County has had 123 hospitalizations (an increase of one from Thursday) and 94,073 tests have been performed (an increase of 552 from what was reported Thursday).

The Lummi Public Health Department on Friday reported that it had two more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the Lummi community to 96. The Lummi community now has 18 cases so far in November and 32 since Oct. 1. Because of those increases, the Lummi Indian Business Council earlier this week moved the community back into Phase 1 of its Shelter in Place order, encouraging those at-risk or who are sick to stay home, prohibiting indoor gatherings and limiting outdoor gatherings and limiting travel for community members.

“Thank you to all those who are following the safety protocols,” a Lummi Communication Facebook post read. “We Must Continue to Shelter In Place and Follow all Safety Protocols.

“Reminder: If someone or multiple people are not following all safety protocols please do not follow. Continue following all safety protocols and remind them to wear their mask, social distance, no handshakes or hugging, and be safe. Lummi Nation we must continue to follow all safety protocols. We must continue to protect our community and our families.”

St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, which is licensed and staffed for 241 beds, reported to The Bellingham Herald on Friday that it was treating eight patients for COVID-19, a decrease of two from Thursday.

The state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard was updated Friday for data as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday and showed that Whatcom County is missing the marks on three of four key metrics goals.

▪ Whatcom is missing the target rate of fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents every 14 days with a rate of 84.3.

▪ Whatcom had an average COVID-19 testing rate per 100,000 people over a week of 305.6. No goal was stated for this metric, however, the overall statewide number was 281.5.

▪ Whatcom is missing the target of less than 2% of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 during the past week with a rate of 2.4%.

▪ Whatcom is missing the target of less than 80% of all licensed hospital beds occupied by patients with 85.1% reported by the state.

▪ Whatcom is making the target of less than 10% of all licensed hospital beds being occupied by COVID-19 patients with 3.1% reported by the state.

Numbers elsewhere





COVID-19 cases and deaths according to Johns Hopkins University Friday afternoon:

▪ The U.S. has more than 11.8 million reported cases, the most of any nation, and 254,271 deaths.

▪ Worldwide, there are more than 57.3 million reported cases and 1.36 million deaths.

Friday afternoon Washington state also reported these numbers from the Department of Health:

▪ 139,543 reported cases, an increase of 2,132 from data on Thursday.

▪ 9,717 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, an increase of 64 from data Thursday.

▪ 2,877,894 total tests, an increase of 21,420 from data Thursday.

▪ 2,619 deaths related to COVID-19, 16 more than were reported Thursday, meaning that 1.9% of the state residents who have tested positive for COVID during the pandemic have died.

Washington state actions

Gov. Inslee announced new rules Sunday, Nov. 15, that will go into effect statewide this week that will eliminate indoor service at restaurants and bars, close indoor activity at gyms, and limit occupancy at retail stores to 25% in an effort to curb the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in Washington state.

The restrictions are scheduled to last four weeks, until Dec. 14.

Inslee issued a travel advisory for Washington state on Friday, Nov. 13, recommending Washington state residents self-quarantine for 14 days when they return home after traveling out of the state. The governors of Oregon and California joined Inslee in making similar advisories for their states.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Inslee moved all counties in modified Phase 1 to Phase 2, but his July 28 extension of an indefinite pause on counties moving ahead in the Safe Start Washington plan remains in place. That came a week after Inslee loosened some restrictions for activities and businesses.

That means 22 counties — including Whatcom — are in Phase 2 and 17 counties are in Phase 3.

This story will be updated.