What do Gov. Inslee’s loosened COVID restrictions mean for Whatcom County residents?

Though he didn’t unfreeze counties from moving forward phases in Washington state’s Safe Start plan, Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday loosened some restrictions for activities and businesses.

Among the areas Inslee announced changes for during a virtual press conference Oct. 6 were youth and adult sports, restaurants, movie theaters, libraries and other recreation activities.

“We’re doing this now because we have had ongoing conversations with businesses about how to do these activities safely,” Inslee said during the press conference. “Instead of tightening restrictions, we can roll some more back to allow safer operation of these activities.”

Whatcom County has remained in Phase 2 of the Safe Start plan since Inslee announced the pause on phase changes July 2 in response to a statewide spike in COVID cases and extended it indefinitely on July 28, but Tuesday’s announced changes will open some new opportunities for residents in the area.

“The Governor’s updated guidance provides additional clarity and flexibility to business and services particularly, which should help our own restaurants and libraries, for example, keep their doors open,” the Whatcom County Health Department told The Bellingham Herald in an emailed statement. “We all want to be able to return to doing the things we love; however, COVID-19 is still very much present in our community.

“That means it continues to be important to wear a face covering, wash hands, maintain social distance. It is still safest to stay home when possible.”

The health department said Inslee’s updated guidance will allow the county to better balance safety and support the local economy.

“Although our county remains in Phase 2, we continue to work with our local business, schools and community services to implement the Governor’s guidance in the safest way possible way,” the health department’s statement said.

Here’s a look at what the governor’s announced changes, which go into effect immediately, could mean here in Whatcom County:

Youth and adult sports

Sports are broken into three risk levels, according to the guidelines:

Low risk sports: Include tennis, swimming, pickleball, golf, cross country, track and field, sideline/no-contact cheer and dance and disc golf.

Moderate risk sports: Include softball, baseball, t-ball, soccer, volleyball, lacrosse, flag football, ultimate Frisbee, ice hockey, gymnastics, crew and field hockey.

High risk sports: Include football, basketball, rugby, wrestling, cheerleading and dance with contact, water polo, martial arts competition and roller derby.

Counties also will be categorized into three COVID risk levels, based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents the previous two weeks and the percentage of new positive tests. Whether a sport is allowed and to what degree depends on which level counties fall.

Whatcom County currently has “moderate” level COVID activity — with between 25 to 75 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days (65.2 as of data released Tuesday) and less than 5% positive testing rate (2.1% as of Tuesday).

Under the moderate level, each league, organization or club must publish and follow a “return to play” safety plan and any practice or training that can be done outdoors should be done outdoors. Scrimmage and intra-team competitions are allowed for all sports, and thought competition against other teams in low and moderate risk sports is allowed, it is prohibited for high-risk sports. No tournaments are allowed and only one adult spectator for each minor-aged participant is allowed at events.

Counties showing low-level COVID activity — less than 25 cases per 100,000 residents the past two weeks and less than 5% positivity testing rates — are allowed to hold competitions for all sports. Tournaments and spectators following gathering size limits also are permitted.

The guidelines also establish requirements for who must wear masks and when, physical distancing, proper hygiene and cleansing, ventilation for indoor facilities, transportation, record keeping and contact tracing.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association said Tuesday that it has updated its guidelines for resuming high school sports to comply with the changes the governor announced.

Restaurants and breweries

The governor’s new guidelines for Phase 2 will move the cutoff for alcohol sales back one hour to 11 p.m., though the guidelines still prohibit bar seating and live entertainment.

The guidelines also eliminated the restriction prohibiting only members of the same household to be seated at the same table for indoor dining and increased seating capacity per table to six in Phase 2 and eight for Phase 3. Guest occupancy is limited to 50% building occupancy or lower.

Indoor seating is still prohibited at taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries unless the establishment provides a “reasonable” number of menu items, prepares them onsite and obtains a food service permit. Outdoor seating is permitted, though guest occupancy is limited to 50% for both indoor and outdoor seating.

Libraries

The new guidelines, in general, align regulations with museums, which allow for some indoor activity in Phase 2 at 25% capacity or less. Libraries can now provide limited in-person services to customers, according to the requirements, but in general, they are asked to conduct services through mail or curbside pickup when possible and limit interaction between staff and customers.

Libraries are discouraged from allowing group meetings or study spaces by customers, however five-person groups are allowed provided they remain socially distanced and proper sanitization is done after each use.

Computer terminals also can be used, but the use of coverings for screens, keyboards, mouse and other high-contact area are highly recommended and each terminal must be sanitized after each use.

Movie theaters

Movie theaters in Phase 2 counties are now allowed to operate at 25% capacity, though attendees must maintain proper social distancing between households and wear facial coverings when not eating or drinking.

Cineworld, which owns and operates Regal Barkley Village, announced Monday that it is temporarily closing all 536 movie theaters it owns across the United States for the foreseeable future as the release of blockbuster movies continues to be delayed.

The Pickford Film Center also announced that it will not reopen the Limelight Theater due to the pandemic, but said its flagship theater at 1318 Bay St. is ready to reopen when it is given the go-ahead by state officials, which these guidelines seem to do under certain restrictions.

Outdoor competition

New guidelines allow for outdoor races, such as bicycle, running and cross country ski racing under Phase 2, meaning a number of Whatcom County’s signature events, such the Bellingham Bay Marathon, the Lake Padden Triathlon and possibly even Ski to Sea (with some major changes) could conceivably be held.

Organizers are encouraged to offer a virtual option for competition, and all registration must occur online. Starting waves must be limited to no more than 10 participants at a time and no more than 200 per hour. No more than 50 people awaiting their start times are allowed in the staging areas, and proper social distancing must be maintained at all times, including on the course.

Spectators are not allowed, and neither is congregation at start or finish lines of events. Food vendors, beer gardens, exhibitions and award ceremonies also are prohibited.

Other guideline changes

Wedding reception and funeral guidelines were loosened for Phase 3, but in Phase 2, indoor and outdoor occupancy is limited to 30 guests or 25% of maximum building capacity, whichever is less, and excludes the use of vendors working at the services.

New real estate guidelines allow for open houses, though gathering sizes are limited to what is permitted in each county, and some refinements were made to guidelines for water recreation facilities, though Arne Hanna Aquatic Center reopened in mid-September.

In addition, all the new guidelines instruct businesses and recreation facilitators to take necessary measures to promote good social distancing and hygiene, take proper sanitization steps and educate employees, participants and customers of new regulations and guidelines and requirements.