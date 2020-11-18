Bellingham elementary class returns to remote learning after positive COVID-19 case

A class at Birchwood Elementary School has returned to remote learning after there was one confirmed COVID-19 case associated with that class, Bellingham Public Schools confirmed to The Bellingham Herald on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Dana Smith, spokesperson for the school district, said it was following protocol developed with the Whatcom County Health Department “to interrupt the spread and transfer of the virus.”

“In this case, that included changing the learning environment in an effort to keep that class safe and to not spread COVID-19 within the school,” Smith said in an email interview with The Herald. “Although we can’t control what happens in our wider community, we can control the safety and mitigation strategies we have in place in our schools.”

It wasn’t immediately known when the class switched back to remote learning, or how long that will last.

As has occurred elsewhere in Washington state and the U.S., the number of new COVID-19 cases in Whatcom County has surged to record highs in recent days — caused primarily by social gatherings and illness within households, health officials have said.

As a result, Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered new restrictions — although they don’t apply to schools — and health officials are sounding the alarm, asking people to avoid traveling outside the state and gathering with others outside their household for Thanksgiving, Christmas and other upcoming family holidays.

During the Whatcom County Health Department’s online media briefing last week, Director Erika Lautenbach said that about 20% of the county’s cases were traced back to formal settings, such as schools and workplaces.

All seven public school districts in Whatcom County have at least some students back in classrooms for in-person learning, with health and safety rules in place that include mask wearing, social distancing and checking students each day for symptoms.

Smith said that Birchwood students “did not miss any learning days, and we are so appreciative of our chance to practice remote learning earlier this fall.”

The school district also followed the Whatcom County Health Department’s guidelines for communicating information about the positive COVID-19 case, Smith added.

“We follow their recommendations to share information with the appropriate set of people. We communicated directly with all identified direct contacts per the guidance of the Whatcom County Health Department,” she explained. “In the interest of transparency, we also communicated more widely with staff and families who are not direct contacts. We want our families to be aware of the protocols we have in place.”

This story will be updated.