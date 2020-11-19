Whatcom Health Officer asks schools to pause in-person learning for older students

Whatcom County Health Officer Dr. Greg Stern has revised his recommendation to area schools and advised that they pause plans to expand in-person instruction for older students in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and Gov. Jay Inslee’s recently announced restrictions.

Stern sent a letter to Whatcom County school administrators Wednesday, Nov. 18, according to a Whatcom County Health Department release, asking them to pause expanding their plans for in-person instruction for middle and high school students, but it did not ask schools to back track on in-person learning for elementary students already in classrooms.

“The benefits of keeping students learning in-person certainly have to be weighed against the risks,” Dr. Stern said in the release, “but those risks are lower for younger students than older ones, and the benefits to them of socializing with teachers and peers are high.”

Younger students have been found to transmit the virus less effectively than older students and adults, according to the release, in part because they remain in one classroom with one set of instructors and can more easily be kept in small groups.

Older students, the release stated, transmit COVID as efficiently as adults, and having them in multiple classes increases the number of students and staff they are in contact with.

So far, the measures taken by schools — such as distancing, face coverings, minimizing group sizes, hygiene and sensitization — have been effective in limiting transmission in schools, according to the release.

Because of those reasons and the recent increases Whatcom County has seen in the number of new COVID cases, Stern decided to recommend pausing plans schools had to bring back middle and high school students.

“We may need to roll back to remote learning in all middle and high schools if the community transmission rates continue to rise despite the new measures, but want to avoid the disruption of current operations for now,” Dr. Stern said in the release. “We continue to monitor the situation and consult with schools and public health agencies on the best actions to take.”

On Wednesday, The Bellingham Herald reported about one class at Birchwood Elementary was returning to remote learning after one student had tested positive for COVID-19. Bellingham Public School told The Herald on Thursday that it has not had any other cases associated with its schools.

“When infections occur, it is critical to identify them early, and for those who are infected to isolate,” Dr. Stern said in the release. “Those who are infected, and those who have been in contact with them, should not be in school.”

Earlier this week, Whatcom Unified Command spokesperson Amy Cloud told The Herald in email that “what we’re seeing so far in schools isn’t leading us to be concerned about schools as a place where COVID-19 is spreading significantly at this time,”

The Lynden School District announced Monday, Nov. 16, that some of its middle and high school students had returned to in-person learning for the first time since schools were closed in March at the onset of the pandemic.

“We are in regular contact with the (Whatcom County Health Department) and have a meeting this afternoon to discuss the increasing case rates in Whatcom County, the new restrictions for Washington State, and whether there are implications for the Lynden School District,” Lynden Superintendent Jim Frey wrote in that release.

School districts and private schools have the final decision about their level of operations in compliance with Inslee’s most recent proclamation and the state Department of Health’s decision tree, the health department release stated.

This story will be updated.