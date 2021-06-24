Wanna beat the weekend heat? Kulshan Brewing ready to open its waterfront beer garden

The Kulshan Trackside Beer Garden is scheduled to open on Friday, June 25. It’ll be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with 20 beers on tap and a variety of food options nearby. The beer garden is in the Waterfront District near Waypoint Park. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Kulshan Brewing has a new option for those looking to enjoy this weekend’s hot, sunny weather near Bellingham Bay.

The company announced on Facebook that it is opening its Trackside Beer Garden at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25. The beer garden is in the Waterfront District near Waypoint Park and the bike track area. Kulshan will be serving 16 beers and three other non-beer alcohol choices and root beer on tap out of a shipping container that was recently placed in the area. The brewery has a list of current beers on tap available online.

The beer garden will stay open until 11 p.m. and will have live music from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the grand opening. Along with its other beers on tap, the brewery is releasing a new beer, called Pump Track Pale. Kulshan also will donate $1 per pint sold to the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition during the open.

According to the post, Simmering Tava will also be serving food all day from a food truck. There are also food and drink businesses nearby at the Granary Building, including Artivem Mead Co. and SconeGrown. Other food-related businesses are expected to arrive in the shipping container village later this summer.

The beer garden will follow state guidelines for pandemic restrictions in outdoor areas, including spacing out tables and limiting capacity, said Emily Mallos, marketing and events manager for the brewery, in an email. The beer garden is about half a football field in size and has a grassy area.