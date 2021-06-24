Whatcom’s heat wave expected to get even hotter and last longer than originally forecast

Hope you enjoyed the cooler weather Wednesday and Thursday — the heat wave that hasn’t even arrived in Whatcom County this weekend is now expected to get even hotter and last longer.

“9 AM temperatures around central Puget Sound are in the mid 60s,” the National Weather Service Seattle bureau tweeted Thursday morning, June 24. “By comparison, it will likely be in the lower to mid 80s at this time of day on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.”

The National Weather Service extended its Excessive Heat Watch for the region another couple of hours, so that it now runs from 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, until 9 p.m. Monday, June 28.

Temperatures in Bellingham are now predicted to reach 85 degrees Friday, 92 Saturday, 96 Sunday and 97 Monday. And it is only forecast to cool to 85 degrees Tuesday and 81 Wednesday.

And if that wasn’t enough to make you feel a little steamy, the National Weather Service tweeted that modeling shows the Puget Sound region could expect high temperatures of at least 80 degrees through at least the Fourth of July.

If temperatures reach as high as predicted this weekend, it would not only break multiple daily high temperature records records, but Bellingham’s 66-year-old record high for the month of June (93 degrees set June 9, 1955) and the nearly 12-year-old record for highest temperature ever recorded in the City of Subdued Excitement (96 degrees on July 29, 2009) also would fall.

“Unprecedented record breaking heat remains on the horizon for the weekend and early next week with some all-time records in jeopardy across Western Washington. Prepare today!” the National Weather Service tweeted.

And there won’t be much relief, with lows expected to only reach the low 70s to upper 60s Saturday, Sunday and Monday night, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Away from the water, temperatures in Whatcom County will get even higher, according to the National Weather Service, which is predicting Lynden will see highs of 90 Friday, 97 Saturday, 101 Sunday and 103 on Monday — temperatures that could be a big problem for Whatcom County berry farmers just as they are preparing for the peak of the annual harvest.

In Sumas, triple digits are expected three straight days, with the forecast for 100 Saturday, 104 Sunday and 106 Monday, while temperatures will be a bit cooler in Ferndale — ranging from 86 Friday to 96 Monday — and Blaine — 83 Friday and 93 Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

But it will be hot even up at the Mount Baker Ski Area, where the forecast is for highs of 84, 86 and 89 Saturday through Monday.

In addition to the dangers from the heat itself, area vegetation will likely dry with the high temperatures and low moisture, increasing the risk for wild fires.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, June 25, a Stage 1 Burn Ban issued by the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office will go into effect for unincorporated portions of the county, prohibiting the use of fire to clear land and get rid of yard debris. Recreational fires are still allowed with the landowner’s permission, but certain requirements must be met to help reduce fire risk.

“Drier conditions will lead to an increased fire risk, especially in areas of brush near interstates and highways,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “Be fire wise this weekend and be careful with fire triggers.”

Heat risks

Along with the high temperatures comes other associated risks, and the National Weather Service issued the following warnings Tuesday in its weather bulletin:

▪ High Heat Risk for people either exposed to the sun and active or those who are sensitive to heat. Those most vulnerable to the impacts of excessive heat, according to another National Weather Service tweet, are women who are pregnant, newborns, children, the elderly and those with chronic illness.

▪ Potential health complications for those who don’t adequately hydrate or overheat. The symptoms of dehydration, according to a Washington Emergency Management tweet, are thirst, dry skin, headache, dry mouth, less frequent urination and a rapid heartbeat.

▪ Poor air quality is possible with little relief from winds.

▪ Possible power outages as electrical demands increase.

▪ A risk of quick-onset hypothermia for those who seek relief from the heat in area lakes and rivers, where water temperatures remain cold.

“Warm air temperatures can create a false sense of security, but cold water can quickly become a life-threatening situation,” a National Weather Service tweet reads. “The decision to wear a life jacket or use floatation devices can save a life.”

Staying safe

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office’s update recommended the following tips to stay safe during the excessive heat:

▪ Stay in an air-conditioned location if possible.

▪ Drink more water than usual, even if you are not thirsty.

▪ Check on friends and neighbors and make sure someone checks on you.

▪ Limit outdoor activity.

▪ Use sunscreen if you are outdoors.

▪ Pace your activity and start slow.

▪ Complete tasks early in the day to avoid the highest heat.

▪ Wear light fabric to stay cooler.

▪ Beware of surface temperature of metal and plastic surfaces that can become hot enough to burn skin.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office cautioned about the dangers of leaving small children or pets in cars as temperatures increase.

“It only takes 10 minutes for the temperature to reach 104 degrees if the outside temperature is 85 degrees,” the sheriff’s office update states. “In 20 minutes, the temperature will reach 114 degrees. And in 30 minutes, it will be 119 degrees.”

And with outside temperatures expected to exceed 85 this weekend, heat inside a car will increase even faster.

Staying cool without A/C

According to a Seattle Met story, only approximately one in three homes in Washington state had air conditioning in 2015.

So how do the rest of us keep our homes from feeling like they’re melting? The National Weather Service and Washington Emergency Management tweeted these suggestions:

▪ Open the windows before going to bed and close them before temperatures start to climb in the morning to keep cooler air inside.

▪ Keep blinds closed or invest in blackout curtains to block out sunlight. Even aluminum foil-covered cardboard placed in windows can help.

▪ Use fans — setting ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise — and place a bowl of ice in front of large fans to spread a cooler, misty breeze.

▪ Cook outdoors to reduce the extra heat in your home from turning on the oven.

▪ Sleep as low as possible — first floor or the basement are best, but even putting the mattress on the floor on upper floors helps.

▪ Add insulation and weather-strip doors and windows to keep the heat out.

▪ Stay indoors or in the shade during the hottest portions of the day.