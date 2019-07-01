After ending Bellingham flights to Hawaii, Alaska Airlines adds more out of Seattle

Best airlines of 2018 WalletHub ranked the top major U.S. airlines based on several categories for the year 2018, including cheapest, best for pets and most comfortable. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WalletHub ranked the top major U.S. airlines based on several categories for the year 2018, including cheapest, best for pets and most comfortable.

After announcing last week that it was ending two sunny winter destination flights out of Bellingham, Alaska Airlines unveiled its expanded winter schedule out of the Seattle and Portland airports.

In a news release, the airline announced it was adding flights out of Seattle to three destinations in Florida and two in Hawaii: Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Maui and Honolulu. Portland will have additional flights to Orlando and Palm Springs, California. The expanded service will be offered in November, December and January.

Alaska is also adding one extra flight to a ski destination, offering a fourth daily flight between Seattle and Bozeman, Montana, starting Jan. 7.

Earlier this year Alaska announced a new daily flight between Everett’s Paine Field and Palm Springs, starting Nov. 5.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Out of Bellingham, Alaska Airlines offers 4-5 daily flights to Seattle.