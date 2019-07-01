Business
After ending Bellingham flights to Hawaii, Alaska Airlines adds more out of Seattle
After announcing last week that it was ending two sunny winter destination flights out of Bellingham, Alaska Airlines unveiled its expanded winter schedule out of the Seattle and Portland airports.
In a news release, the airline announced it was adding flights out of Seattle to three destinations in Florida and two in Hawaii: Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Maui and Honolulu. Portland will have additional flights to Orlando and Palm Springs, California. The expanded service will be offered in November, December and January.
Alaska is also adding one extra flight to a ski destination, offering a fourth daily flight between Seattle and Bozeman, Montana, starting Jan. 7.
Earlier this year Alaska announced a new daily flight between Everett’s Paine Field and Palm Springs, starting Nov. 5.
Out of Bellingham, Alaska Airlines offers 4-5 daily flights to Seattle.
