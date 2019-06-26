Alaska Airlines to drop key winter destination flights out of Bellingham

Alaska Airlines now offering flights out of Everett Alaska Airlines said Thursday it is now selling to tickets for flights from Everett that will begin Feb. 11, 2019. The airline has ticket sales with fares as low as $39 one way. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alaska Airlines said Thursday it is now selling to tickets for flights from Everett that will begin Feb. 11, 2019. The airline has ticket sales with fares as low as $39 one way.

Alaska Airlines has decided to end its seasonal flights between Bellingham and two Hawaiian destinations.

In a statement, spokesman Tim Thompson confirmed they were discontinuing seasonal flights from Bellingham to Maui and Kona.

“We know our Bellingham guests have enjoyed this service but we routinely adjust our schedules to ensure we’re flying the routes that make the best sense for our guests and our company. This adjustment will help us fly more efficiently and keep our fares affordable for our guests,” Thompson said in the statement.

He added that guests who have already made a reservation can request a refund or travel to Hawaii with a stop in Seattle.

With this announcement, Alaska now only offers daily flights between Bellingham and Seattle. In recent years Alaska had offered flights from Bellingham to Portland and Las Vegas.

Alaska Airlines began offering flights from Bellingham to Hawaii in January 2010, starting with Honolulu before adding Maui. It has tweaked its schedule regularly over the years, beginning the seasonal flights to Kona in 2016. Allegiant Air once offered flights between Bellingham and Hawaii, but dropped that service in 2014.

