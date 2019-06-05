Alaska Airlines makes changes to flights out of Everett, including adding a new stop

Alaska Airlines now offering flights out of Everett Alaska Airlines said Thursday it is now selling to tickets for flights from Everett that will begin Feb. 11, 2019. The airline has ticket sales with fares as low as $39 one way. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alaska Airlines said Thursday it is now selling to tickets for flights from Everett that will begin Feb. 11, 2019. The airline has ticket sales with fares as low as $39 one way.

Alaska Airlines is offering a new destination out of Paine Field.

Starting Nov. 5 Alaska will offer daily flights between Everett and Palm Springs. In making the announcement on its blog, Alaska officials said Palm Springs was the most requested destination since starting flights out of Paine Field in early March.

“After three months of flying at Everett, we thought this was a good time to make adjustments to improve the flying experiences for our guests,” said Noelle Fredrickson, general manager of network planning and strategy for Alaska, in the blog post

The airline is also changing other flights out of Everett. It is adding a second round trip between Everett and Phoenix starting Aug. 26. It is also reducing the number of flights to Portland and Los Angeles to three a day, rather than the current four per day.

The reduction of daily flights to Portland and Los Angeles will allow Alaska to stay within its limit of 18 daily departures at Paine Field. Its other destinations are Las Vegas, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco and San Jose.

According to Alaska Airlines, more than 160,000 people have flown with the airline out of Paine Field from early March through late May.

Out of Bellingham International Airport, Alaska offers daily flights to Seattle and seasonal flights to Hawaii. Allegiant Air offers flights from Bellingham to Las Vegas, Oakland, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Tucson and Anchorage.