Planning Thanksgiving dinner options? Whatcom restaurants offer these options for you

As restaurants deal with limited capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, some are seeing an opportunity in helping with holiday dinners at your home or with socially distanced dine-in.

At the end of September Haggen closed its Market Place Catering business, leaving a big hole in the catering scene and leading to an opening for restaurants to step in. Ciao Thyme also announced it is closing its catering business at the end of November.

Here’s a list of restaurants that have announced Thanksgiving dinners for pickup/delivery, as well as restaurants planning to have special events.

Thanksgiving takeout/delivery

▪ Old World Deli is taking preorders through Friday, Nov. 6. Curbside pickup and free local delivery available. Pick up will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

▪ Bare Bones Bar B Q: According to a Facebook post, customers can order holiday barbecued smoked turkey or ham. Call 360-988-3857 to order.

Thanksgiving dine-in

▪ Packers Kitchen & Bar at Semiahmoo Resort: Reservations are required for this Thursday, Nov. 26, dinner event. Menu items include a turkey dinner, butternut squash ravioli and pumpkin pie.