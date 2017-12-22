Meridian's Simon Burkett runs for a touchdown during a 33-27 loss to Royal in the 1A state championship game on Nov. 2 at the Tacoma Dome. Burkett was named the Class 1A Player of the Year by the Associated Press.
Meridian's Simon Burkett runs for a touchdown during a 33-27 loss to Royal in the 1A state championship game on Nov. 2 at the Tacoma Dome. Burkett was named the Class 1A Player of the Year by the Associated Press. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

High School Football

Which Whatcom County football players were selected all-state?

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

December 22, 2017 03:27 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 05:56 PM

Meridian quarterback Simon Burkett was named Class 1A State Football Player of the Year by the Associated Press on Friday after leading his team to a state championship berth.

Burkett helped the Trojans go 13-1, including a perfect 6-0 mark in the 1A Northwest Conference, and battled top-ranked Royal to a 33-27 loss in the state championship game.

Burkett was the MVP of the 1A NWC as he passed for 3,868 yards (276.3 per game) and 45 TDs passing and rushed for a a team-high 623 yards and 12 scores. He completed 58 percent of his passes (235-of-405), breaking his own Whatcom County record for attempts and completions. On Thursday, he signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Eastern Washington University.

Burkett was also named to the Class 1A first team as a quarterback. Joining him were teammates Bryce Vandenhaak (wide receiver), Tony Schleimer (tight end), Adam Kruzich (offensive line), Manny Sabalza (linebacker) and Lukas Hemenway (defensive backs). Mount Baker’s Thomas Barbo also made the first team as a defensive back.

Nooksack Valley’s quarterback Casey Bauman, who has signed with Montana State, was named to Class 1A honorable mention, as well as Mount Baker’s Carson Engholm (running back, defensive back), Lynden Christian’s George DeJong (offensive line), Meridian’s Sabalza (offensive line), Kruzich (defensive line), Dylan Hickok Jr. (linebacker) and Vandenhaak (defensive back, all-purpose).

James Hinson
Ferndale’s James Hinson (13) intercepts the ball intended for Arlington’s Dylan Simmons (87) in the end zone during a game on Sept. 22, 2017, in Ferndale, Wash. Hinson was named to the Class 2A all-state first team by the Associated Press.
Paul Conrad For The Bellingham Herald

In Class 3A, Ferndale’s Mikhail Varetskiy (offensive line, defensive line) and James Hinson (defensive back) made the first team. Geirean Hatchett (offensive line, defensive line) was named Honorable Mention as well as Alex Cleary (linebacker).

Lynden’s Trey Labounty (linebacker) was the only Class 2A player from the county to be named to the first team, but Gage Bates made it as a linebacker as an honorable mention.

Lummi had two players make the 1B first team, both on the defensive side. Jakob Washington (defensive line) and Caleb Revey (defensive back) helped lead the Blackhawks to the state semifinals. Revey was also named honorable mention as a wide receiver, Washington as an offensive lineman, along with Lincoln Tom (offensive lineman) and Deshawn Lawrence (defensive lineman).

Around the state

O'Dea senior Jamyn Patu has been voted the Associated Press Washington state player of the year for all classifications after leading the Irish to their first state title in 22 years.

Patu was honored on Friday following voting by sports media from around the state. Patu also shared the Class 3A player of the year honor with Garfield star Tre'Shaun Harrison. Patu rushed for 2,208 yards and 28 touchdowns as O'Dea won its first state title since 1995.

Adam Weissenfels from state champion Richland was the Class 4A player of the year. Weissenfels was a standout on defense for the Bombers, who won their first title since 1999.

Hockinson quarterback Canon Racanelli was the Class 2A player of the year after throwing for 4,128 yards and 57 touchdowns in leading his team to the state title.

Two more quarterbacks were honored in Class B. In Class 2B, Kalama's Alex Dyer was voted player of the year, while Almira/Coulee-Hartline QB Maguire Isaak was honored in Class 1B.

Class 3A

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

James Hinson

Ferndale

DB

Sr.

Mikhail Varetskiy

Ferndale

OL/DL

Sr.

Geirean Hatchett

Ferndale

OL/DL

Soph.

Alex Cleary

Ferndale

LB

Sr.

Class 2A

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Trey LaBounty

Lynden

LB

Sr.

Gage Bates

Lynden

LB

Sr.

Class 1A

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Simon Burkett*

Meridian

QB

Sr.

Bryce Vandenhaak

Meridian

WR/DB

Sr.

Adam Kruzich

Meridian

OL/DL

Jr.

Manny Sbalza

Meridian

LB/OL

Sr.

Lukas Hemenway

Meridian

DB

Sr.

Dylan Hickok

Meridian

LB

Jr.

Thomas Barbo

Mount Baker

DB

Sr.

Carson Engholm

Mount Baker

RB/DB

Sr.

Casey Bauman

Nooksack Valley

QB

Sr.

George De Jong

Lynden Christian

OL

Sr.

* Player of the Year

Class 1B

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Caleb Revey

Lummi

DB/WR

Soph.

Jakob Washington

Lummi

DL/OL

Sr.

Lincoln Tom

Lummi

OL

Soph.

DeShawn Lawrence

Lummi

DL

Sr.

Tyler Urke: 360-715-2285, @tylerurke

