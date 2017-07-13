Here’s how you can make it through next Tuesday on less than 5 bucks

It’s a good week to just leave your credit card at home and free load for a little bit. The entire week seems like a giant marketing campaign.
It started with 7-Eleven offering free Slurpees on Tuesday (July 11) to celebrate the chain’s 90th birthday.
It continues Friday, when Starbucks has announced it will offer free tall-sized Teavana Shaken Iced Teas from 1-2 p.m. Customers won’t be required to purchase anything but will be limited to one. Surely there is a Starbucks near you, and you can find one here.
✨Free Tea Friday✨— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) July 13, 2017
Get a free ~tall~ Teavana Iced Tea Infusion Friday 7/14 from 1-2pm!
(Participating US and Canada stores.) pic.twitter.com/EtCnDD1lMU
If you’re headed to Seattle, you might want to pair your tea with a dozen glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme, which are available for just 80 cents to celebrate the chain’s 80th birthday. The store locator is available here.
Come in Friday (7/14) and snag an 80 cent #OriginalGlazed dozen when you buy any dozen. PARTY TIME! (US/CAN) https://t.co/ygOf3XH1Kq pic.twitter.com/bVzavb0TqP— krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 12, 2017
Happy Birthday to @krispykreme's #OriginalGlazed Doughnut! Join in the celebration on Friday with a dozen for 80 cents. #ad pic.twitter.com/VPqQ3m7MQB— SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 11, 2017
And if that’s not enough sugar to give you diabetes, McDonald’s will celebrate National Ice Cream Day with a free soft-serve ice cream cone Sunday. Participants have to download McDonald’s app to redeem their frozen treat at participating McDonald’s from 2-5 p.m., but that will give them a chance to win a Golden Arches Cone and free soft serve for life. The store locator is available here.
Get a FREEwith our app on 7/16 & from 2-5 you could WIN SOFT SERVE FOR LIFE! Twitter, you got #SoftServed Rules: https://t.co/S92PW8VGhd pic.twitter.com/sBKWGfceYL— McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 11, 2017
Woods Coffee also will be celebrating its 15th anniversary on Sunday and will offer a Guest Appreciation Day, where visitors can get any 12-ounce hot drink for 99 cents. The store locator is available here.
Just in case you were wondering, this run of free or discounted food items does continue into the next work week, as IHOP is offering a 59-cent anniversary short stack of pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The store locator is available here.
RT to save a life! 59¢ short stacks on July 18th, 7AM - 7PM. Dine-in. Participation varies. 1 per person.— IHOP (@IHOP) July 12, 2017
With all this free and discounted food, it kind of makes you feel like Homer Simpson at a convention:
Check out Homer's swag song from last night's episode of #thesimpsons: http://t.co/CQosptP6SR— The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) September 30, 2013
