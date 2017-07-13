Starbucks has announced it will offer free tall-sized Teavana Shaken Iced Teas from 1-2 p.m. Friday.
Starbucks has announced it will offer free tall-sized Teavana Shaken Iced Teas from 1-2 p.m. Friday. John Walker McClatchy
Starbucks has announced it will offer free tall-sized Teavana Shaken Iced Teas from 1-2 p.m. Friday. John Walker McClatchy

Northwest News

July 13, 2017 4:22 PM

Here’s how you can make it through next Tuesday on less than 5 bucks

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

It’s a good week to just leave your credit card at home and free load for a little bit. The entire week seems like a giant marketing campaign.

It started with 7-Eleven offering free Slurpees on Tuesday (July 11) to celebrate the chain’s 90th birthday.

It continues Friday, when Starbucks has announced it will offer free tall-sized Teavana Shaken Iced Teas from 1-2 p.m. Customers won’t be required to purchase anything but will be limited to one. Surely there is a Starbucks near you, and you can find one here.

If you’re headed to Seattle, you might want to pair your tea with a dozen glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme, which are available for just 80 cents to celebrate the chain’s 80th birthday. The store locator is available here.

And if that’s not enough sugar to give you diabetes, McDonald’s will celebrate National Ice Cream Day with a free soft-serve ice cream cone Sunday. Participants have to download McDonald’s app to redeem their frozen treat at participating McDonald’s from 2-5 p.m., but that will give them a chance to win a Golden Arches Cone and free soft serve for life. The store locator is available here.

Woods Coffee also will be celebrating its 15th anniversary on Sunday and will offer a Guest Appreciation Day, where visitors can get any 12-ounce hot drink for 99 cents. The store locator is available here.

Just in case you were wondering, this run of free or discounted food items does continue into the next work week, as IHOP is offering a 59-cent anniversary short stack of pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The store locator is available here.

With all this free and discounted food, it kind of makes you feel like Homer Simpson at a convention:

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Motorists get slimed by truckload of eels

Motorists get slimed by truckload of eels 0:19

Motorists get slimed by truckload of eels
Not so smooth criminal 2:42

Not so smooth criminal
Enjoying majestic views of Mount Rainier on snowshoes 1:37

Enjoying majestic views of Mount Rainier on snowshoes

View More Video